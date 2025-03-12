OpenDelta Index Products To Launch In Partnership With GMCI

OpenDelta, a crypto index product issuer, announced today that their upcoming set of index products will be launched in partnership with GMCI, the leading crypto index methodology provider.

Simplifying Crypto Exposure

OpenDelta Index Products are an upcoming set of on-chain tokenized asset portfolios that allow users to simply and easily gain one-click exposure to broad-market, sector, and ecosystem indices. These indices abstract away all the complexity of managing a crypto portfolio, while remaining liquid, tradeable, and composable on Solana.

These products aim to solve the problem of crypto’s increasing complexity, as the number of assets and market verticals available for investment has seen parabolic growth in recent years. OpenDelta Index Products curate, categorize, and simplify access to the market, allowing investors to get broad exposure while remaining passive.

Partnering with GMCI

OpenDelta shared today that its first indices will launch with GMCI as the methodology partner. GMCI indices are compliant with the European Benchmark Regulation (BMR), establishing GMCI as the premier index methodology provider in the crypto space. Their flagship GMCI30 index has become the industry standard for tracking the broader crypto market. OpenDelta also shared that they will be working with Wintermute as the liquidity provider for their index products.

“By combining GMCI's methodology expertise with OpenDelta's hybrid on-chain/off-chain infrastructure and Wintermute's institutional-grade liquidity provision, we're creating index products that can truly scale while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said OpenDelta CEO Konstantin Wünscher.

The First Product: OG30

The first index product launched by OpenDelta will be the OG30, based on GMCI’s flagship GMCI30 Index. The index will track the top 30 cryptocurrencies and digital assets, providing a benchmark for the broader crypto market. OG30 will launch next month, and OpenDelta plans to release several additional indices throughout 2025.

OpenDelta co-founder Nick Schteringard noted, "We strongly believe that integrating the seamless index experience of traditional finance with the composability of on-chain assets is the most secure and efficient way forward for crypto investing. Historically, passive investing has outperformed active strategies for most investors, and our partnership with GMCI— a best-in-class index provider— enables us to bring this proven approach to DeFi. Together, we are leading the convergence of TradFi and DeFi, delivering reliable, high-performing products to the market.”

"We are excited to partner with OpenDelta to launch the first GMCI Index Token, the OG30. This marks a major milestone in making index investing truly accessible to a broader audience. The crypto industry is evolving rapidly, and bringing index trading f

ully on-chain, as a spot product, is the next logical step in expanding access to diversified, transparent, and efficient investment products," said GMCI CEO Maarten Botman.

OpenDelta will share more details about the products and launch timeline on X, and users who are interested in minting index tokens or providing liquidity can contact them directly.

This post is commissioned by GMCI and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.