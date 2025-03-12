<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A sharp selloff and the</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342791/largest-crypto-exchange-hack-what-ethereum-security-experts-know-lazarus-bybit"><span style="font-weight: 400;"> largest crypto exchange hack</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in history make it a good time to buy shares of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/331574/wallet-provider-exodus-stock-rallies-37-on-nyse-american-debut"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus Movement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, according to Benchmark. The company’s market capitalization has plummeted more than 60% over the past five weeks.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We believe the recent pullback in the price of EXOD’s shares…has created a compelling opportunity for investors to gain exposure to a firm with strong operating momentum, the demonstrated ability to scale rapidly, and a tailwind from the more accommodative stance toward the crypto space in the U.S.,” Benchmark equity analyst Mark Palmer wrote Wednesday in a note to clients.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2015, the company's core business revolves around the Exodus Wallet, a non-custodial wallet that enables users to store, manage and exchange over 1,000 cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Self-custody crypto wallets give users full control over their private keys,” Palmer wrote. “The case for crypto self-custody was underlined a couple of weeks ago when centralized crypto exchange Bybit was the target of a record-breaking hack of 400k ether (worth ~$1.5bn) believed to have been executed by hackers working for the North Korean government.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exodus Movement derives about 85% of its revenue from the exchange aggregation feature within its crypto wallet, Palmer said, which consolidates liquidity from multiple third-party exchange API providers and “thereby offers users attractive rates and fast fulfillment times across more than 60,000 crypto token pairs.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 3, Exodus Movement’s fourth-quarter earnings <a href="https://www.exodus.com/investors/news-events/press-releases/detail/73/exodus-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-resultsprovides-preliminary-first-quarter-2025-highlights">report</a> featured strong preliminary results for the current quarter, including revenue of $44.8 million, up 143% year over year, and exchange provider processed volume of $2.33 billion, up 172%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company also said its preliminary exchange provider processed volume for January and February was $1.45 billion, already up $100 million from last year's entire quarter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Palmer also touted the company’s “wallet-as-a-service” business, which leverages its aggregation technology in XO Swap, its crypto swap engine that it integrates into the platforms of partners such as </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/315304/ledger-partners-with-exodus-on-new-crypto-swap-feature"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ledger</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Magic Eden.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Palmer initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” rating and $38 price target. Shares traded around $25.20 at publication time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/335123/exodus-movement-inc-exod"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s EXOD price data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>