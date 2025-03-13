<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has announced a new proposal to allow qualified individuals to trade cryptocurrencies in a three-year experimental timeframe. The proposal has been submitted to the Russian government for further discussion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to a </span><a href="https://cbr.ru/press/event/?id=23448"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday, the central bank designated "qualified" investors as those who hold over 100 million rubles ($11.5 million) in stock investments and deposits, or earned over 50 million rubles in income last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Companies that are qualified under applicable law are also eligible to participate in the experiment. The central bank added that it plans to establish regulatory requirements for interested financial organizations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[The experiment] is aimed at increasing the transparency of the cryptocurrency market, the formation of standards for the provision of services on it, [and] the expansion of investment opportunities for experienced investors who are ready to take on increased risks," the central bank said in a translated statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new initiative may suggest the country's move towards a wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, years after President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning crypto asset payments in 2022. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the central bank clarified that it still does not recognize cryptocurrency as a measure of payment. Consequently, it plans to prohibit settlements outside of authorized participants in the program and impose penalties for violations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Russia has been exploring cryptocurrencies as a means to circumvent U.S. and EU sanctions, placed primarily as a response to its invasion of Ukraine. Chainalysis </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/315079/chainalysis-says-russias-crypto-infrastructure-aims-to-skirt-western-sanctions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year that the Russian central bank is leading efforts to develop financial infrastructure for the country to use crypto for international trade while evading Western sanctions.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>