<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple announced Thursday that it has received regulatory approval to provide crypto payments and services in the Dubai International Finance Center (DIFC). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company said it is the first blockchain payments provider licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. This license is also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333137/ripple-ceo-says-75-of-open-roles-are-now-us-based-due-to-trump-effect">Ripple's</a> first license in the Middle East.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are entering an unprecedented period of growth for the crypto industry, driven by greater regulatory clarity around the world and increasing institutional adoption,” </span><a href="https://ripple.com/ripple-press/regulated-crypto-payments-in-the-uae/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Garlinghouse added that the United Arab Emirates is "exceptionally well-placed" to benefit from this period of growth as it has taken early steps to establish a supportive environment for crypto innovation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Citing data from World Bank, Ripple said the UAE owns a $40 billion cross-border payments market, from which it has seen demand for more efficient payment solutions. The need for instant settlements will also fuel stablecoin adoption in the region, Ripple said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last December, Ripple launched its U.S. dollar-pegged <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/331033/ripple-to-launch-rlusd-tuesday-monthly-attestations-to-follow">stablecoin RLUSD</a>. The stablecoin currently holds a market capitalization of about $135 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This latest regulatory approval positions Ripple to further accelerate growth and innovation in a high-potential market," Ripple said in the Thursday statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the release, around 20% of Ripple's global customer base operates in the Middle East, after it established its regional headquarters in the DIFC in 2020. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Ripple v. SEC</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Ripple's long-standing legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may end in the near future, according to former Fox News reporter </span><a href="https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/1899852341374779587"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eleanor Terrett, </span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">citing two "well-placed sources."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 for allegedly violating federal securities laws by raising funds through the sale of XRP.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This comes as the SEC, under U.S. President Donald Trump and new agency leadership, shifted to a positive stance on the crypto industry. Earlier this year, the SEC closed its investigation into NFT company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344348/yuga-labs-says-sec-has-closed-its-investigation-into-the-company-nfts-are-not-securities"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yuga Labs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339031/sec-moves-top-crypto-litigator-involved-in-ripple-coinbase-cases-to-it-department"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly reassigned</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its Ripple and Coinbase case litigator to its computer systems management department.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of XRP rose 2.2% in the past day to trade at $2.24, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248352/xrp-xrp-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's XRP price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to Ripple for confirmation and further comment on its legal dispute with the SEC.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 