<p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's five-year-long lawsuit against Ripple Labs could be over soon, Fox Business reported Thursday. One final issue being discussed is a comparison with Ethereum. At issue is whether XRP continues to trade and have a utility that makes it more of a commodity than a security.</p>\r\n<p>"I am told the @ethereum example is key," Fox's senior correspondent Charles Gasparino <a href="https://x.com/CGasparino/status/1900230903449751651">wrote</a> Thursday in a post on X. "$ETH was obviously issued as an ICO; its characteristics on issuance was no different than $XRP--both used to finance the buildout of a platform, yet Ripple got sued and Ethereum didn't because $ETH had since morphed into a commodity."</p>\r\n<p>The SEC views ether as trading as a pure commodity, Gasparino said, and the agency is trying to determine if the commission can make that case with XRP.</p>\r\n<p>Late Wednesday, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett said the SEC vs. Ripple could be wrapping up soon.</p>\r\n<p>"My understanding is that the delay in reaching an agreement is due to Ripple's legal team negotiating more favorable terms regarding the August district court ruling, which imposed a $125M fine on the company and included a permanent injunction preventing the company from selling $XRP to institutional investors," Terrett <a href="https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/1899852341374779587">wrote</a> on X. "The argument, I’m told, is that if the new SEC leadership is wiping the enforcement slate clean for all previously-targeted crypto firms because it believes regulatory clarity will resolve the underlying issue, why should Ripple still be penalized?"</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<div dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="ca4ba7a9-4600-45bf-af22-dfcf4c45179f" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="261" data-is-last-node="" data-is-only-node="">If Ripple accepts the Torres ruling as is, it would be akin to admitting wrongdoing — yet even the SEC now appears uncertain if any violation took place, Terrett said. With no clear precedent for a situation like this, the case is taking longer to resolve than others.</p>\r\n<h2 data-start="0" data-end="261">Ripple vs. SEC</h2>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="261" data-is-last-node="" data-is-only-node="">In December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple of raising $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP, which it said was an unregistered security.</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<div dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="4459a21f-d1c1-4d47-b69c-21405e9a1744" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="365" data-is-last-node="" data-is-only-node="">Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial">ruled</a> in July 2023 that Ripple’s programmatic sales of XRP did not violate securities laws due to the use of a blind bid process. However, she determined that direct XRP sales to institutional investors qualified as securities. Later that August, she ordered Ripple to pay $125 million in fines.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><span class="s1" data-v-cb736f2c="">In December 2024, U.S. President Donald Trump tapped long-time crypto supporter <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/329505/president-elect-trump-crypto-friendly-paul-atkins-sec" data-v-cb736f2c="">Paul Atkins</a> to lead the SEC following Gary Gensler's resignation. However, Atkins has yet to face confirmation hearings. In the meantime</span>, the agency has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121" data-v-cb736f2c=""><span class="s2" data-v-cb736f2c="">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance and dropped cases against <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342753/secs-expected-move-to-dismiss-coinbase-case-signals-agency-ending-the-attack-on-the-crypto-industry" data-v-cb736f2c="">Coinbase</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342799/sec-ends-opensea-probe-weeks-after-nft-platform-confirms-sea-token-airdrop-bloomberg" data-v-cb736f2c="">OpenSea</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342966/robinhood-says-sec-closing-investigation-into-crypto-trading-platform-without-enforcement-action" data-v-cb736f2c="">Robinhood</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343353/sec-drops-uniswap-labs-investigation-as-agency-continues-crypto-friendly-push-wsj" data-v-cb736f2c="">UniSwap</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><span class="s1" data-v-cb736f2c="" data-v-c5594f84="">Of note is that a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338904/secs-crypto-task-force-to-focus-on-securities-classifications-among-other-priorities" data-v-cb736f2c="">crypto task force</a> led by Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce launched last month and has been working on distinguishing which crypto assets are securities, among other priorities.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">Earlier this week, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345749/franklin-templeton-joins-xrp-race-and-vaneck-eyes-avax-fund-amid-altcoin-etf-craze">Franklin Templeton</a> became the largest asset manager yet to file for a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/xrp-etf-live-chart" data-v-cb736f2c="">spot XRP ETF</a>. 