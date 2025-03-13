<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana's inflation-cutting governance proposal </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345142/solana-validators-to-soon-vote-on-key-simd-228-proposal-affecting-network-inflation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">SIMD-228</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> failed to pass voting that ended Thursday in a record-setting voter turnout.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Solana Improvement Document-228 proposed reshaping the network's tokenomics by replacing its fixed inflation schedule with a dynamic, market-based system that adjusts SOL token issuance based on staking participation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposed emissions model aimed to decrease inflation rate for Solana below 1% annually at the current staking rate of approximately 65%, while the current fixed inflation schedule is set at 4.6% annually, decreasing by 15% per year until stabilizing at 1.5%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proponents of SIMD-228 said it has the potential to benefit long-term holders of SOL by making it scarcer and more valuable, while opponents argued that it may negatively impact the profitability of smaller stakers and validators.</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://simd-votes.stakingfacilities.com/">Voting</a> for SIMD-228 began on March 6, during Solana Epoch 753, and required a 66.67% majority of "yes" votes to pass. It concluded by the end of Epoch 755, with 43.6% of all eligible voters casting "yes" votes and 27.4% voting "no." This amounted to 61.4% of the total votes being in favor.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"So issuance will stay the way it is," Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Solana developer platform Helius Labs, <a href="https://x.com/0xMert_/status/1900343122602688585">said</a> on X. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The voter turnout for SIMD 228 stood at 74%, higher than any U.S. presidential election in the past 100 years, Solana </span><a href="https://x.com/solana/status/1900289420496167054"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. The 2024 U.S. election where crypto took center stage had a <a href="https://election.lab.ufl.edu/2024-general-election-turnout/">turnout</a> of about 64%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"SIMD-228 was the biggest crypto governance vote ever — by both the number of participants and participating market cap of any ecosystem, chain or network," said</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Tushar Jain, co-author of SIMD-228 and co-founder of Multicoin Capital, in an X <a href="https://x.com/TusharJain_/status/1900343984477601861">post</a>. "This vote is evidence that the network is thriving and fully decentralized."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, another governance proposal SIMD-123 passed voting as Solana Epoch 755 wrapped up. SIMD-123 is a proposal to introduce a mechanism that allows validators to share a portion of their revenue with their stakers, whereas some validators currently opt for off-chain solutions to incentivize stakers. The proposal passed with nearly 75% of yes votes. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This change is expected to add transparency by moving reward distribution officially onchain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"SIMD-228 didn't pass, but 123 passed … Even though both proposals were for reducing validator revenue," </span><a href="https://x.com/aeyakovenko/status/1900344444328587294"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. "Opposition to 228 isn't just acting in their own self-interest."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>