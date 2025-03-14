<p><i>Episode 14 of Season 7 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and The Digital Chamber President Cody Carbone.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by The Digital Chamber President Cody Carbone.

In this episode, Chaparro and Carbone discussed the current U.S. policy landscape for the crypto industry under the new Trump administration. With growing bipartisan support and regulatory clarity, the conversation highlights how crypto is becoming a mainstream political issue with significant economic and electoral implications.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Intro <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=72s" target="" rel="noopener">01:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=185s" target="" rel="noopener">03:05</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The tone has shifted <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=337s" target="" rel="noopener">05:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> IRS DeFi rule nullified <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=565s" target="" rel="noopener">09:25</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Stablecoin legislation <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=755s" target="" rel="noopener">12:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Fine-tuning crypto policy <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=931s" target="" rel="noopener">15:31</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Crypto’s growing political influence </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=1081s" target="" rel="noopener">18:01</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> How Trump changed the crypto debate <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=1454s" target="" rel="noopener">24:14</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The next six months <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHYTCzKQCsU&amp;t=1736s" target="" rel="noopener">28:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Conclusion </span></p>\r\n<p><strong>GUEST LINKS<br />\r\n</strong>Cody Carbone - <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/codycarbone/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">https://www.linkedin.com/in/codycarbone/</a><br />\r\nCody Carbone on X - <a href="https://x.com/CodyCarboneDC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">https://x.com/CodyCarboneDC</a></p>\r\n<p>The Digital Chamber - <a href="https://digitalchamber.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">https://digitalchamber.org/</a><br />\r\nThe Digital Chamber on X - <a href="https://x.com/DigitalChamber" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">https://x.com/DigitalChamber</a></p>\r\n<p><strong><em>This episode is brought to your by our sponsors:</em></strong></p>\r\n<p><strong>Fidelity<br />\r\n</strong><em>Explore Fidelity crypto careers today.</em> Go to <a href="http://crypto.fidelitycareers.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">crypto.FidelityCareers.com</a> to learn more.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Uranium.io<br />\r\n</strong><em>Investing in uranium is now widely accessible. </em>Visit <a href="https://uranium.io/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">uranium.io</a> to learn more.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.