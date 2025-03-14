<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Fund manager VanEck wants the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval to launch an AVAX exchange-traded fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">VanEck filed for the "VanEck Avalanche ETF", according to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2060717/000206071725000003/vaneckavalanchetrusts-1.htm"><span class="s2">registration statement</span></a> filed on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Trust's investment objective is to reflect the performance of the price of 'AVAX,' the native token of the Avalanche network, less the expenses of the Trust's operations," according to that filing.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">VanEck registered for the ETF in Delaware this past week for what's believed to be the first AVAX ETF.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Notably — the trust registration was shared widely on this earlier this week," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart on Friday in a <a href="https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1900653020825989600"><span class="s2">post</span></a> on X. "But this is the first actual filing with the SEC."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Firms are looking to get the SEC's sign-off for several different types of crypto ETFs, including ones tracking SOL, XRP, DOGE and LTC. Under the previous administration, the SEC approved the listing of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">spot Bitcoin ETFs</span></a> in January 2024 and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">spot Ethereum ETFs</span></a> in July. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">However, the agency has signaled a more friendly approach to the industry. In a matter of just a few weeks, the agency has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121"><span class="s2">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec"><span class="s2">dropped</span></a> enforcement actions against major crypto industry players, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344356/secs-crypto-task-force-set-to-hold-its-first-roundtable-later-this-month"><span class="s2">created</span></a> a crypto task force and issued a memecoin statement. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>