<p>U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs logged just five days of net positive inflows in February, and only one such day so far in March. The effect: the cumulative total net inflows into the funds since the start of 2025 have mostly been erased, with the total value of the funds dropping nearly 25% from its peak at the end of January, alongside the declining price of Bitcoin. </p>
<p>The net sum of the cumulative inflows into the funds is currently $35.20 billion, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">SoSoValue data</a>, just $200 million more than its value of $35.00 billion on January 2, the first trading day of 2025. </p>
<p>"This suggests that the initial wave of investors interested in digital assets is now fully allocated," BRN analyst Valentin Fournier <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343198/bitcoin-etfs-over-half-a-billion-dollars-net-daily-outflows-crypto-price-rout">previously told The Block</a>, as February saw notable outflows from some of the industry's largest funds. "Moving forward, ETFs will need fresh demand or a broader market catalyst to reignite inflows." </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings-usd/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>The total value of the assets under management of the ETFs has increased slightly since Tuesday as Bitcoin's price has risen about 10% over the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>. However, the rising asset value belies the net-negative outflows the funds have logged since then. </p>
<p>As the Bitcoin ETFs struggle, a host of asset managers are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345749/franklin-templeton-joins-xrp-race-and-vaneck-eyes-avax-fund-amid-altcoin-etf-craze">competing to offer the first altcoin ETFs</a>, proposing funds holding coins such as Polkadot, Axelar, AVAX, and more. Analysts believe Litecoin, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin funds are the most likely to be approved, The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339837/high-odds-xrp-solana-dogecoin-and-litecoin-etfs-approved-analysts">previously reported</a>. </p>