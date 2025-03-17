YZi Labs Invests in Plume Network to Bring Real World Assets On-chain and Advance RWAfi

YZi Labs has invested in Plume Network (Plume), a fully integrated modular blockchain built specifically for Real World Assets (RWAs). Plume is building an EVM-compatible environment that not only enables the onboarding of a diverse set of RWAs but also plugs them into a composable RWAfi ecosystem, giving them utility.

Plume’s mission is to create blockchain infrastructure tailored to both crypto native users and institutions. Following a successful testnet exceeding 18M wallets and partnerships with over 180 protocols, Plume is not only bringing the real world on-chain but also bridging the gap between the DeFi and traditional finance, seeking to unlock the full potential of RWAfi.

Through Plume, users can access a wide range of assets, including traditional financial instruments, carbon credits, GPUs, alternative assets, collectibles, and more. Users can then utilize these assets across their RWAfi ecosystem to easily swap, lend/borrow, earn, and speculate on these RWAs. Plume is seamlessly bringing the real world on-chain, making it easy for anyone to interact with RWAs just like they would with any other crypto native asset.

With this new funding, Plume will scale further, solidifying its position as a leader in the RWAfi ecosystem. They will also continue to lean into and grow their presence in emerging markets as well as continuing to onboard more financial institutions.

“At YZi Labs, we invest in projects that harness blockchain technology to create real-world impact, and Plume is a prime example—they are bringing real-world assets on-chain to unlock new capital, expand access, and drive adoption. By making RWAs as seamless as any other digital asset, Plume is bridging traditional finance and DeFi, paving the way for broader adoption. We’re excited to support them in advancing the RWAfi ecosystem,” said Max Coniglio, Investment Director at YZi Labs.

“We’re grateful to YZi Labs for believing in our vision and supporting us as we bring RWAs into the crypto economy,” said Chris Yin, co-founder and CEO of Plume. “While demand for RWAs on-chain has been high, the infrastructure to bring these assets on-chain has been lacking. Although stablecoins, the original RWA, have successfully proven to onboard new users into crypto, the rest of RWAs have struggled to achieve the same traction. With Plume, asset issuers of all kinds can become Web3 builders, seamlessly connecting to our community, ecosystem, and liquidity.“

About YZi Labs

YZi Labs puts impact first—believing that meaningful returns will naturally follow. We invest in ventures at every stage, prioritizing those with solid fundamentals in Web3, AI, and biotech.

YZi Labs’ portfolio covers over 250 projects from over 25 countries across six continents. More than 65 of YZi Labs’ portfolio companies have gone through our incubation programs. For more information, follow YZi Labs on X.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendations with respect to any financial instruments, investments, or issuers. This article may contain forward-looking statements which are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties. Investment in cryptocurrency and DeFi projects involves substantial risk, including the risk of complete loss. This article does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any particular person and each individual is urged to consult their legal and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

This post is commissioned by Plume and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.