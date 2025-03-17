<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto exchange OKX has "temporarily suspended" its DEX aggregator services, which European regulators allegedly probed after the services were used to launder some of the proceeds from the $1.5 billion Bybit hack.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX said in a Monday </span><a href="https://www.okx.com/learn/dex-aggregator-service-update"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it "made the proactive decision" to temporarily suspend the services after consulting with regulators. "This move allows us to implement additional upgrades to prevent further misuse," OKX said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Recently, we detected a coordinated effort by Lazarus group to misuse our defi services. At the same time, we've noticed an increase in competitive attacks aiming to undermine our work," OKX added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exchange's decision follows a </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-11/bybit-crypto-hack-prompts-eu-scrutiny-of-okx-web3-wallet-platform"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by Bloomberg last week, which indicated that EU regulators were </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345774/okx-could-lose-mica-license-as-eu-probes-use-of-its-web3-tools-to-launder-bybit-hack-funds-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">scrutinizing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> OKX's decentralized trading and self-custody services. The regulators were reportedly questioning whether OKX's DeFi tools were in violation of the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/332613/micas-impact-on-usdt-and-the-eu-crypto-landscape"><span style="font-weight: 400;">MiCA</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">) guidelines.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a separate X <a href="https://x.com/okx/status/1901457210968023046">post</a> on Monday, OKX noted that its wallet services will remain available to all customers, but it will pause new wallet creation in select markets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, Bybit experienced what is viewed as the worst hack of a centralized exchange in the crypto space, attributed to a targeted attack by North Korea's Lazarus Group. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou </span><a href="https://x.com/benbybit/status/1896798476945744010"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that about $100 million worth of stolen assets </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344384/bybit-ceo-says-20-from-1-4-billion-theft-has-gone-dark-as-hackers-swap-to-bitcoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">moved through OKX's web3 proxy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>