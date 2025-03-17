<p>Standard Chartered has sharply lowered its 2025 price target for ether from $10,000 to $4,000, citing several factors, including Ethereum Layer 2 Base's growing dominance.</p>\r\n<p>"Layer 2s, and Base in particular, now extract super-profits from the Ethereum ecosystem," Standard Chartered's global head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, said in a statement to The Block on Monday while sharing his new report titled Ethereum — Midlife Crisis. "We estimate that Base (the dominant Layer 2) has removed $50 billion of market cap from Ethereum alone," Kendrick said.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum has essentially "commoditized itself" within its self-created Layer 2 framework, with a growing share of transaction fees now bypassing the Layer 1 chain, according to Kendrick.</p>\r\n<p>"The solution would be to tax Layer 2 super-profits in the same way governments sometimes charge super taxes for foreign-owned mining companies that extract excess profits. Unless that happens, ETH-BTC will keep going down," Kendrick said. However, he does not see taxation as a likely shift, leaving ether's long-term trajectory uncertain.</p>\r\n<p>Ether is currently trading at around $1,900, over 60% down from its all-time high of approximately $4,878 in November 2021, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">The Block's ether price page</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Why ether has underperformed</h2>\r\n<p>Changes made to Ethereum over the past few years, "while perhaps necessary, have been value destructive," according to Kendrick.</p>\r\n<p>These include <a href="https://www.theblock.co/category/the-merge">The Merge</a>, which removed Ethereum's unique proof-of-work status among smart contract peers; the Layer 2 concept that gave away value for free; and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293314/ethereums-dencun-upgrade-is-making-eth-inflationary-again-cryptoquant">Dencun</a>, which further empowered Layer 2s and created "super-profits" for them, Kendrick said.</p>\r\n<p>Base, in particular, which crypto exchange giant Coinbase incubated, is passing all of the profit (fee revenue minus data recording fees) it extracts to Coinbase, "its corporate owner," Kendrick said.</p>\r\n<p>"Layer 2s result in (1) lower GDP on the Ethereum mainnet and (2) lower fees, at least in the near term," Kendrick said. "However, the longer-term goal is to improve scalability and make fees more competitive, which should lead to more sustainable market share for Ethereum (and potentially increase future GDP and fees)."</p>\r\n<p>Blockchain GDP is a measure that treats a blockchain like a nation-state, where the blockchain’s activity mirrors economic output, and its native token represents the local currency.</p>\r\n<p>"Base makes getting onchain more accessible with fast and cheap transactions, and helps grow the Ethereum ecosystem by onboarding more users, builders, apps, and assets - all of whom are transacting in ETH and driving demand," a Base spokesperson told The Block. "We're also supporting the wider Ethereum community with grants, rewards, and tools, and by contributing a portion of our revenue back into funding public goods."</p>\r\n<h2>What could turn ETH around?</h2>\r\n<p>While Ethereum still dominates on several metrics — with shares of more than 50% of total value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) assets, 57% of stablecoins, and 80% of tokenized assets — its dominance has been waning for some time.</p>\r\n<p>For ETH to regain momentum, several factors could play a role. The continued expansion of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), where Ethereum holds an 80% market share, could boost demand for the network, according to Kendrick. Additionally, upcoming technical upgrades, such as Pectra in 2025, may improve scalability and fee dynamics.</p>\r\n<p>Another potential solution would be for the Ethereum Foundation to implement economic reforms, such as taxing Layer 2 networks that benefit from Ethereum's infrastructure. However, Kendrick sees this as an unlikely shift.</p>\r\n<h2>Looking ahead</h2>\r\n<p>Despite lowering its near-term outlook, Kendrick still expects ether to appreciate over time, forecasting a price of $7,500 by 2028-2029. However, without a fundamental change in Ethereum's fee structure or market positioning, he sees ether continuing to lag behind bitcoin, with the ETH/BTC ratio projected to decline to 0.015 by 2027, which would be the lowest level since early 2017.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-346589" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/sc-btc-eth.png" alt="" width="1776" height="600" /></p>\r\n<p><em>Updated at 7:15 p.m. ET to include comments from Base.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 