<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gemini is bringing on a new chief financial officer to its ranks as the crypto exchange is expected to take on changes under the new Trump administration. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Newly appointed CFO Dan Chen announced the news on Monday in a post on X. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Crypto is the most dynamic sector in finance and Gemini is at the forefront of this revolution — making it simple and secure to engage on the digital asset frontier," Chen said in the <a href="https://x.com/danchen13/status/1901662209933029689"><span class="s2">post</span></a>. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Chen was previously vice president of financial services company Affirm's capital markets and bank partnership teams. He also held positions at MetLife Investments and Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn profile. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Chen's arrival follows <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-02-06/winklevoss-twins-crypto-exchange-gemini-is-said-to-weigh-ipo?srnd=phx-markets&amp;embedded-checkout=true"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339336/crypto-exchange-gemini-considers-a-2025-ipo-report"><span class="s2">reports</span></a><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"> that Gemini is considering an initial public offering, which</span> could happen sometime this year. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I'm looking forward to helping Gemini scale by driving financial strategy as the company enters its next phase of growth," Chen said. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gemini co-founders — Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — recently attended a President Trump-hosted crypto summit at the White House this month, where Cameron Winklevoss alluded to the previous Biden administration that was viewed as less friendly toward crypto. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"... We never thought that we'd be — get attacked the way we did in our backyard after trying to do the right thing for so many years and always trying to raise the bar with respect to regulation," according to a <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/remarks/2025/03/remarks-by-president-trump-at-the-white-house-digital-assets-summit/"><span class="s2">transcript</span></a> released by The White House. "So, it's truly wonderful to see how things have changed and how the pendulum has swung back in the way that it has."</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last month, Cameron Winklevoss said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had closed its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343643/sec-closes-investigation-into-crypto-exchange-gemini-cameron-winklevoss-says"><span class="s2">investigation</span></a> into Gemini and would not be pursuing enforcement action. The move follows several other dropped lawsuits and paused investigations by the agency following new leadership at the SEC under the new Trump administration. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Gemini Trust Company also previously agreed to pay <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333292/winklevoss-led-gemini-trust-co-agrees-to-pay-5-million-to-settle-cftc-charges-in-proposed-order"><span class="s2">$5 million</span></a> to end a case brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over misleading statements.</span></p>