<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $274.6 million in daily net inflows on Monday, the largest since Feb. 4.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In recent weeks, bitcoin ETFs have been under considerable selling pressure. In terms of weekly flows, the funds saw five consecutive weeks of net outflows, during which a total of around $5.4 billion moved out, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This shift suggests growing confidence, driven by bitcoin’s price stabilization and renewed institutional interest," said Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets.</span></p>\r\n<p>Lucas said factors including quarter-end institutional portfolio rebalancing, coupled with rising demand for lower-fee ETFs, have contributed to the positive flows seen yesterday.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, five bitcoin ETFs reported net inflows, with no funds recording outflows. Fidelity's FBTC led net inflows with $127.3 million, and Ark and 21Shares' ARKB saw $88.5 million move into the fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, reported $42.3 million in inflows on Monday. Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust and Bitwise's BITB also logged net inflows yesterday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Monday saw around $1.87 billion in total daily volume, and the cumulative total net inflow since their listing stood at $35.58 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, bitcoin appears to have stabilized at its current level of around $83,000. The cryptocurrency exhibited significant volatility earlier this month, with its price fluctuating widely between $78,500 and $94,000.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Volatility is expected to continue," Lucas said. "With quarter-end approaching, investors are closely monitoring positioning shifts. Institutional rebalancing could fuel additional inflows, but any price weakness might trigger another wave of outflows."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>