<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana has removed a video ad that was supposed to promote its upcoming conference after controversy arose on social media.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana posted the ad on social media on Monday but deleted it a few hours later when it faced backlash online. The <a href="https://x.com/basedkarbon/status/1901809992514052319">video</a>, however, continues to circulate on X.</span></p>
<p>The ad featured content deemed insensitive towards gender issues, <span style="font-weight: 400;">with some claiming that the ad was anti-queer.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the video, an individual named "America" appears to undergo therapy for "rational thinking syndrome," with the therapist wanting the individual to come up with a "new gender" or "focus on pronouns."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I will lead the world in permissionless tech, build onchain and reclaim my place as the beacon of innovation," the individual said. "I want to invent technologies, not genders."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The now-deleted advertisement, which was meant to promote Solana's upcoming conference in New York in May, has since sparked backlash from the community.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Imagine thinking this is a good commercial," said Adam Cochran, general partner of Cinneamhain Ventures, in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/adamscochran/status/1901772928850518402"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. "The 'mind virus' that's infected the nation is whatever weird circlejerk is going on in Silicon Valley where people are convinced they were oppressed and that this is cool or edgy."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">David McIntyre, COO of DoubleZero and a former director of the Solana Foundation </span><a href="https://x.com/mcintyre/status/1901734539745210545"><span style="font-weight: 400;">called</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the video "horrendous."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"If you want to celebrate America, why not keep the message positive instead of dunking on people and making light of serious cultural issues," commented McIntyre.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Solana Foundation's code of conduct </span><a href="https://solana.com/breakpoint/code-of-conduct"><span style="font-weight: 400;">states</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it is committed to "the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and respect." </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to the Solana Foundation for comment.</span></p>