<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bank of Korea will hold trials for its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264501/south-korea-to-launch-digital-currency-pilot-with-100000-citizens"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CBDC project</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from April to June, according to a local media report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">This pilot, named "Hangang," is expected to involve 100,000 participants and seven major local banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana and Woori Bank.</span> </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When the BOK issues pilot CBDCs, participants can convert their bank deposits into tokenized deposits to pay local vendors, including convenience stores, coffee shops, supermarkets and online shops. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Local news outlet JoongAng-Ilbo reported that mobile banking apps would make payments via QR payment functions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the experiment, the BOK plans to examine whether distributed ledger technology can replace the traditional settlement method of local banks that rely on central bank reserves.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A BOK representative reportedly said that tokenized deposit payments can minimize involvement of intermediaries in transactions and enable merchants to receive real-time settlements.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the report, the maximum number of deposit tokens an individual participant can hold is one million Korean won, which is about $689. Participants can top up their one million won deposit token limit to a total maximum of five million won. Participants will also be able to convert the tokenized bank deposits back into cash. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to the BOK for further comments on the CBDC trial.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the South Korean central bank is forging ahead with its CBDC efforts, it recently announced that it has not considered </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346522/south-koreas-central-bank-rules-out-bitcoin-reserve-possibility-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">creating a bitcoin reserve</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in its foreign exchange holdings. The BOK said that bitcoin does not satisfy IMF standards for such reserves. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"However, we plan to closely monitor any future discussions, particularly those centered around the IMF, regarding the potential inclusion of virtual assets in foreign exchange reserves," a BOK representative told The Block via email.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>