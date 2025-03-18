<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm that continues to accumulate bitcoin, has purchased an additional $12.5 million worth of the world's largest cryptocurrency. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Tokyo-listed firm </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/2502d641/04e4/41f6/95bd/41c18fce4ee0/140120250318595859.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that it acquired an additional 150 BTC for about $12.5 million at an average price of $83,508 per bitcoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest purchase boosted the firm's total holdings to 3,200 BTC, acquired for about $266.2 million, </span><a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1901895492012794308"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Based on current market prices, the firm's 3,200 BTC is worth about $265.9 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also on Tuesday, Metaplanet </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/3474070b/20cc/4776/bf5a/d2b61694e1ac/140120250318595715.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised 2 billion yen</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, or about $13.3 million, through bond issuance to buy more bitcoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet has embarked on a bitcoin buying spree since adopting a bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024. It aims to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333145/metaplanet-aims-to-boost-holdings-to-over-10000-bitcoin-this-year"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet's stock closed down 0.49% at 4,030 yen on Tuesday in Japan. Its stock price gained 15.8% year-to-date and has climbed 1,819% over the past year, according to Yahoo Finance. The Nikkei 225 index added 1.2% today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin traded down 0.2% at $83,116 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>