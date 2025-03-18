<p>Analysts at research and brokerage firm Bernstein have initiated coverage for Coinbase with an outperform rating, setting a price target of $310 for its stock — 69% to the upside.</p>\r\n<p>While critics are concerned about Coinbase's increasing competition and fee pressure, they overlook its total addressable market expansion due to the re-shoring of global crypto markets to the U.S., the analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said in a Tuesday note to clients, describing it as the "great American homecoming."</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase is the largest U.S. crypto exchange with around 66% market share, over $400 billion in assets and approximately 10 million active users, the analysts noted. With the Trump Administration’s aspiration to make America the "crypto capital of the world," including a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox">Bitcoin Strategic Reserve</a>, bank adoption of digital assets and stablecoin and market structure regulations, Coinbase remains the dominant platform to "ride the tailwinds," they said.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/cryptocurrencies-held-by-coinbase/embed" title="Coinbase Assets Held" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Acknowledging that regulatory clarity would also bring more competition from fintechs, brokers and banks, the analysts argued a strong bull market and rising U.S. onshore dominance would more than offset any competitive market share and pricing pressures, also noting the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent enforcement case <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec">withdrawal</a> against Coinbase and other major industry players.</p>\r\n<p>Bernstein projects a 34% compound annual growth rate for Coinbase trading revenues by the end of 2026 despite anticipating a marginal U.S. market share decline to 60% over two years and a 20% retail price premium reduction to maintain dominance. The analysts also pointed toward Coinbase's range of other services, such as crypto staking yields, custody services and Ethereum Layer 2 network Base, projecting a 31% CAGR for its non-trading revenues during the same period and 33% overall.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_346795"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 670px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-346795" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-18-at-11.09.42.png" alt="Coinbase projected revenue growth from 2024 to 2026. Image: Bernstein." width="660" height="353" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase projected revenue growth from 2024 to 2026. Image: Bernstein.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bernstein's $310 price target for Coinbase shares is based on a 21 times multiple of its expected earnings per share by the end of 2026. COIN closed up 3.2% at $188.96 on Monday, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334745/coinbase-global-inc-coin">Coinbase Price page</a>. However, the stock is down 26% in 2025 and 16% over the past year.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Crypto market cycle 'still in its early stages'</h2>\r\n<p>With <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin</a> falling around 30% from its Inauguration Day all-time high above $109,000, altcoins seeing much sharper corrections and crypto-related stocks also impacted by the negative sentiment, many have suggested that prices may have already peaked and a new bear market is underway.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices/crypto-stocks-returns/embed" title="Bitcoin vs Crypto Stocks Performance" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, the Bernstein analysts argue the current cycle is "still in its early stages," with the backdrop of the most pro-crypto U.S. government enabling it to transition from a speculative asset class to utility-based digital capital markets.</p>\r\n<p>"We remain convinced, the ~$100,000 bitcoin price level is not the cycle top and the bitcoin market has multiple legs to run further," Chhugani wrote — citing institutional exchange-traded fund flows, corporate flows led by companies such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344178/strategy-130-bitcoin">Strategy</a> and potential sovereign flows following the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>"We expect bitcoin to touch a $200,000 cycle peak towards 2025-end," Chhugani added. "If 2025 markets remain jittery on macro and Trump disruption risk, we may see a delay in achieving our bitcoin cycle highs and we may see a potential elongated bitcoin bull cycle into 2026."</p>\r\n<p>Bernstein expects real-world asset tokenization and stablecoins to be the leading use case under a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment — two further major revenue drivers for exchanges like Coinbase, the analysts concluded.</p>\r\n<p>Gautam Chhugani maintains long positions in various cryptocurrencies. Certain affiliates of Bernstein act as market makers or liquidity providers in the equities securities of Coinbase.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 