<p>The bitcoin holding firm Strategy plans to offer 5 million shares of preferred stock with no end date, what it calls a "Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF)," according to a Tuesday company <a href="https://www.strategy.com/press/strategy-announces-proposed-strf-preferred-stock-offering_03-18-2025">release</a>. </p>
<p>Strategy would use proceeds from the offering to buy more bitcoin — thus adding to the firm's nearly 500,000 BTC holdings — and working capital, the company said in the statement. </p>
<p>A quarterly cash dividend would be paid at a fixed 10% annual rate. Any unpaid dividends would roll over and accrue additional "compounded dividends" at an increasing interest rate. Initially set at an annual rate of 11% for unpaid dividends, the compounded rate increases by 100 basis points each quarter should those dividends remain unpaid, though it has a total 18% cap. </p>
<p>The liquidation preference for STRF shares will be first set at $100, though that can change after the offering, Strategy said. </p>
<p>Strategy tapped major finance institutions<span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/161958/morgan-stanley-job-posting-points-to-wide-ranging-crypto-plans" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morgan Stanley</a>, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Moelis &amp; Company, as joint book-running managers for the possible STRF offering</span>.</p>
<p>Strategy's potential STRF offering comes one day after it purchased <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344178/strategy-130-bitcoin">130 BTC</a> for $10.7 million, bringing the firm's total bitcoin holding to 499,226 BTC, The Block previously reported. </p>
<p>This is part of Strategy's larger "21/21 Plan," unveiled in October, aiming to raise $42 billion in capital over three years. This capital is divided equally between $21 billion in equity and $21 billion in fixed-income securities. The firm has already issued around 80% of the targeted $21 billion in equity, and as a result, it has been seeking to issue more fixed-income securities.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Bitcoin traded for about $81,321 after falling 1.70% in the past 24 hours, as of 10:07 a.m. ET (14:07 UTC) on Mar. 18, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">Bitcoin Price Page</a>. </p>