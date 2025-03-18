<p class="p1"><span class="s1">As attention toward crypto ramps up in Washington, venture capital fund a16z crypto has tapped its general counsel, Miles Jennings, to become head of policy.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">Founding general partner Chris Dixon announced the appointment on Tuesday and noted that Jennings' predecessor as head of policy, Brian Quintenz, will leave to face Senate confirmation to become the next U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair. The CFTC is one of the main regulators of crypto in the United States. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Excited to announce<span class="s2"> @milesjennings</span> as head of policy for<span class="s2"> @a16zcrypto</span>," Dixon said in a post on X. "Since 2021, he’s been shaping our policy views, and this role continues that work."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Jennings has been general counsel at the fund for over three years and was previously a partner at law firm Latham &amp; Watkins, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jennings will be stepping into Quintenz's former role as discussions around legislation with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343638/sen-lummis-says-washington-is-on-the-precipice-of-stablecoin-and-crypto-regulation-bills"><span class="s3">hopes</span></a> to have both stablecoin and market structure bills signed into law by the end of the year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Since President Donald Trump took office in January, several lawmakers have been set on several crypto-related issues, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345725/house-votes-to-repeal-controversial-irs-crypto-tax-rule-sending-measure-to-trumps-desk"><span class="s3">rolling</span></a> back a Biden-era crypto tax rule, investigations into debanking, and, more recently, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346143/senate-banking-committee-votes-to-advance-stablecoin-bill-collecting-support-from-both-democrats-and-republicans"><span class="s3">advancing</span></a> stablecoin legislation toward the full Senate last week. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump announced his plans to pick Quintenz to lead the CFTC in February and is awaiting Senate confirmation. Before a16zcrypto, Quintenz served as a commissioner at the derivatives regulator from 2017 to 2021, where he oversaw the listing of the first U.S.-regulated bitcoin and ether futures contracts. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>