<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Tuesday, an infamous trader nicknamed the "Hyperliquid whale" closed a leveraged short bitcoin position of over half a billion dollars on the decentralized perpetual trading platform.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain analytics platform Spot On Chain identified the trader's wallet address as "0xf3F…7057c." The wallet had a short position of 6,210 BTC ($520 million) with a 40x leverage. On Tuesday, the trader exited the position with over $9.4 million profit, data from block explorer Hypurrscan <a href="https://arbiscan.io//tx/0x783c1ba87a213bf8f015777ceb04ac125a56bdd1c5caa11894c15d480b803a64">shows</a>.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The same person is believed to </span><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">have previously</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345866/hype-drop-hlp-vault-loss-hyperliquid-whale-liquidation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">built</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a long position in ether, reaching over $300 million last week. This position was later liquidated, leaving Hyperliquid's HLP (Hyperliquidity Provider) vault with a $4 million loss.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Hypurrscan <a href="https://hypurrscan.io/address/0xf3f496c9486be5924a93d67e98298733bb47057c">data</a>, "0xf3F…7057c" currently holds a 5x long position on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/337940/trump-melania-memecoin-payments">Melania memecoin</a> worth $3.3 million. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, blockchain sleuth ZachXBT </span><a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1901904031351509266"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claimed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X that this trader could be a cybercriminal. "It's funny watching CT speculate on the "Hyperliquid whale" when in reality it's just a cybercriminal gambling with stolen funds," he commented.</span></p>