<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Chicago-based exchange and clearinghouse Bitnomial says it decided to dismiss its case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over what it called "inappropriate" jurisdiction over its XRP futures product.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitnomial's lawyers filed a "notice of voluntary dismissal" on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The dismissal comes just hours after Ripple said its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347037/ripple-ceo-says-legal-battle-with-sec-has-ended-xrps-price-jumps"><span class="s2">legal battle</span></a> with the SEC has ended. </span></p>\r\n<p>Now, Bitnomial, which<span class="s1"> is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said it plans to launch that futures product on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"With the SDNY determination that XRP is not a security in secondary offerings, XRP futures do not qualify as securities futures and are therefore solely within the jurisdiction of the CFTC," said Bitnomial Exchange President Michael Dunn in an emailed statement. "In light of the SEC dropping their appeal of that decision, Bitnomial Exchange is planning on listing physical XRP futures tomorrow morning."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitnomial sued the SEC in October for allegedly asserting its power over the company's XRP futures product. The exchange said the SEC asserted that its XRP futures product, which was not listed at the time, violated federal securities laws.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Bitnomial is launching the first-ever CFTC-regulated<a href="https://x.com/search?q=%24XRP&amp;src=cashtag_click"><span class="s3"> $XRP</span></a> futures in the U.S. — physically settled for real market impact," the exchange said in a post on X. "Plus, we’ve voluntarily dismissed our case against the SEC as regulatory clarity improves."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Also on Wednesday, Ripple said the SEC decided to drop its appeal against the firm, essentially dropping the case. This comes years after the SEC accused Ripple of raising $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP, which it claims is an unregistered security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Under the Trump administration, the SEC so far looks a lot different than it did under former Chair Gary Gensler. Over the past several weeks, the agency has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121"><span class="s2">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance, looked to re-examine <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346616/acting-sec-chair-uyeda-directs-staff-to-reexamine-proposed-crypto-custody-rule"><span class="s2">rules</span></a> affecting crypto, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344356/secs-crypto-task-force-set-to-hold-its-first-roundtable-later-this-month"><span class="s2">created</span></a> a crypto task force and issued a statement on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345245/secs-latest-memecoin-statement-marks-the-latest-in-a-series-of-actions-since-the-trump-administration-took-office-sparking-support-and-criticism"><span class="s2">memecoins</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes as firms are vying for a number of crypto exchange-traded funds, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/xrp-etf-live-chart"><span class="s4">ones</span></a> based on XRP.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>