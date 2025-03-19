<p><i>Episode 509 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro, M13 General Partner Latif Peracha, and M13 Principal Mark Grace.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. In this episode, host Frank Chaparro is joined by M13 General Partner Latif Peracha and M13 Principal Mark Grace.

The conversation explores the risks and opportunities presented by crypto's volatile liquid tokens, as well as the need for crypto founders to balance short-term liquidity with long-term potential when it comes to bootstrapping.

OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
01:17 Sponsor Shoutouts
03:40 Overview of M13
08:07 Generalist Crypto VCs
10:35 IPOs vs. ICOs
12:42 Token Volatility
18:32 Taking Profit
22:30 Opportunities in CeFi vs. DeFi
28:20 Regulatory Clarity & Innovation
31:17 Predictions & Closing Thoughts

GUEST LINKS
M13 - https://www.m13.co/
M13 on X - https://x.com/M13Company
Latif Peracha on X: https://x.com/latifperacha
Mark Grace on X: https://x.com/markwgrace 