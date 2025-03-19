<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The operators of the sanctioned crypto exchange Garantex have reportedly spun up a new trading platform, according to analytics firm Global Ledger. The new exchange, Grinex, is also allegedly operated out of Russia.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Swiss blockchain analytics company Global Ledger has completed its investigation and gathered conclusive evidence that Grinex, the exchange that emerged shortly after the dramatic collapse of Garantex, is, in fact, a direct continuation of Garantex itself," the firm said in a </span><a href="https://globalledger.io/shared-files/2037/?One_more_Garantex"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice collaborated with authorities in Germany and Finland to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345266/international-law-enforcement-seize-domains-behind-the-sanctioned-russian-crypto-exchange-garantex">freeze several domains</a> associated with Garantex, which reportedly processed over $96 billion worth of criminal proceeds since launching in 2019. Tether cooperated to freeze $23 million worth of funds connected to the firm.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Garantex was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/140739/us-sanctions-worlds-largest-darknet-market-and-linked-russian-crypto-exchange"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sanctioned</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in April 2022 for enabling money laundering illicitly obtained from ransomware attacks and darknet markets. It was the third-largest crypto exchange sanctioned by the Treasury at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Analytics firm Elliptic noted that the exchange transacted $60 billion worth of funds after being sanctioned.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. authorities also indicted Garantex's principal operators Aleksej Besciokov and Aleksandr Mira Serda. Besciokov was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345984/garantex-operator-arrested-in-india-as-part-of-crackdown-on-sanctioned-crypto-exchange">taken into custody in India</a> and faces extradition to the U.S. while Mira Serda remains at large.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Global Ledger, Garantex is moving its liquidity and customer deposits to Grinex. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new exchange appears to use the same infrastructure and is being promoted as a workaround to the sanctions. The new exchange has also incorporated a ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5, launched by Promsvyazbank’s cross-border payment platform A7.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Onchain data shows the exchange has already processed nearly $30 million worth of transactions. Between Feb. 8 and March 1, Garantex transferred <a href="https://tronscan.org/#/transaction/c1920c9e1bf039f7047814fe2b0001742d69b78407ecc2418aeb7b6f5c49a44a">several</a> <a href="https://tronscan.org/#/transaction/bf35a6fdf762ec3d546fb6d4b65b85f8cac45a27836f3fb8f99ee37b2fe6ba70">billion</a> A7A5 stablecoin tokens on Tron to the new addresses associated with Grinex, according to onchain <a href="https://tronscan.org/#/transaction/a0dfabd3369dcbe5e0c7642ce3161c6f9ce5372593737557b233bfacb84c1211">data</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"These findings highlight that Grinex is not an independent entity but rather a full-fledged successor to Garantex, continuing its financial operations despite the exchange's official shutdown," Global Ledger said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>