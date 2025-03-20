Foresight Ventures Latest Report: Stablecoins Are Primed for Mass Adoption Beyond Crypto Users

Foresight Ventures has released a deep-dive report on the evolving stablecoin landscape, identifying the next major growth frontier: non-crypto users. The research highlights key developments in digital payments, enterprise adoption, and the infrastructure bridging stablecoins with mainstream finance.

The report unpacks the layered approach to stablecoin integration—spanning applications, payment processors, asset issuers, and settlement layers—while analyzing the business models driving adoption. It also explores how companies are embedding stablecoins into existing financial services, making them more accessible to consumers and enterprises alike.

Key Findings:

Stablecoins are gaining traction in mainstream payments. Payment giants like Stripe now support USDC for global transactions , while MetaMask integrates fiat on/off-ramps through third-party providers.

Merchant adoption is expanding. Crypto payment platform Helio has 450,000 active wallets and 6,000 merchants , with Shopify now supporting Solana Pay, signaling increased stablecoin use in commerce.

Visa and Mastercard-backed crypto cards are driving real-world utility. These cards allow users to spend stablecoins at traditional merchants without friction.

New revenue-sharing stablecoin models are emerging. Paxos, M⁰, and Agora distribute transaction fees and interest income, aligning incentives across financial institutions and fintech providers.

Settlement layers are streamlining cross-border payments. Solana and Tron offer near-instant, low-cost transactions, reducing friction for global money transfers.

Enterprise adoption is accelerating. Stablecoins are transforming treasury management with efficient capital allocation, integrated KYC solutions, and on-chain yield opportunities .

“Stablecoins are no longer just a crypto-native tool. They’re evolving into a mainstream financial infrastructure,” said Forest Bai, co-founder of Foresight Ventures. “With Stripe supporting USDC and Helio facilitating hundreds of thousands of transactions, it’s clear that stablecoins are reshaping digital payments. The technology is advancing fast, making on-chain payments cheaper, faster, and more accessible to businesses and consumers worldwide.”

As the stablecoin ecosystem matures, the report suggests that consumers will increasingly hold capital on-chain for better liquidity and yield opportunities. Businesses, meanwhile, are leveraging stablecoins to optimize cross-border transactions and automate payment flows—cutting costs and improving financial efficiency.

For investors, enterprises, and fintech firms, the report serves as a comprehensive guide to the future of digital payments, offering insights into the technologies and strategies driving the next wave of stablecoin adoption.

