<p class="p1"><span class="s1">President Donald Trump vowed to make the U.S. the "undisputed Bitcoin superpower" along with being the "crypto capital of the world," in his address to a room full of digital asset stakeholders on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Several hundred people packed a hall on the fourth floor of the Jacob Javitz Center in Manhattan to hear President Trump's short five-minute address to the Blockworks Digital Asset Conference. Blockworks founder Jason Yanowitz noted that Trump's appearance marked the first time a sitting president has spoken to a crypto conference.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump, due to show at 10:40 a.m. ET, appeared on screen at the conference at 11 a.m. ET. to repeat actions he has made in a move to bolster crypto, while bashing former President Joe Biden.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We're ending the last administration's regulatory war on crypto and bitcoin, and that includes stopping the lawless 'Operation Choke Point 2.0.,'" Trump said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump has been embraced by many in the crypto industry for his friendlier approach to digital assets than the previous Biden administration. Since taking office, Trump has issued crypto-related executive orders and tapped crypto-friendly leaders to head key agencies.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking"><span class="s2">called</span></a> for an end to "Operation Choke Point 2.0" during a White House crypto summit earlier this month. That phrase was coined by Castle Island Ventures co-founder Nic Carter in 2023, drawing a comparison to Operation Choke Point 1.0, a 2013 U.S. Department of Justice Initiative that sought to limit banking services for industries considered high-risk for fraud and money laundering, including payday lenders and firearm dealers.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump has not yet signed an executive order addressing debanking. However, he has signed a handful of crypto-related executive orders since taking office in January, including one to create a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox"><span class="s2">bitcoin reserve</span></a> and another that created a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335703/trump-strategic-reserve"><span class="s2">working group</span></a> made up of federal agency leads to focus on digital asset reports, among other tasks.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox"><span class="s2">signed</span></a> that executive order to create a strategic bitcoin reserve and a digital asset stockpile earlier this month. The words "reserve" and "stockpile" have been used interchangeably, but sources have noted there are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336993/crypto-executive-order-raises-questions-about-a-reserve-versus-trumps-plans-for-a-digital-asset-stockpile"><span class="s2">key</span></a> differences between the two as to whether the U.S. government will proactively acquire cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That executive order will "allow the federal government to maximize the value of its holdings instead of foolishly selling them for a fraction of their long-term value, which is exactly what Biden did," Trump said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>