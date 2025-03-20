<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Canary Capital has filed for what would be the first exchange-traded fund of its kind — a Pengu ETF — as firms forge on to see what might stick for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The institutional crypto trading and management firm <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2059693/000199937125002883/canarypengu-s1_032025.htm"><span class="s2">filed</span></a> for that ETF in a registration statement to the SEC posted on Thursday. The fund will hold the NFT along with other cryptocurrencies, the firm said. The </span>Ethereum-based NFT project Pudgy Penguins <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/331180/pudgy-penguins-pengu-token-launch-solana">launched</a> the PENGU token in December.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will invest in a portfolio consisting primarily of (1) PENGU, the official token on the Pudgy Penguins project, and (2) Pudgy Penguins non-fungible tokens ('NFTs'), according to the filing. "The Trust will also hold other digital assets, such as SOL and ETH, that are necessary or incidental to the purchase, sale and transfer of the Trust’s PENGU and Pudgy Penguins NFTs."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Canary is vying for several altcoin ETFs, including one to track <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346624/canary-capital-files-with-sec-for-what-could-be-the-first-sui-etf"><span class="s2">Sui</span></a>, as well as others for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343043/canary-capital-files-19b-4-for-hedera-hbar-etf%5D"><span class="s2">Hedera</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342529/canary-capitals-proposed-spot-litecoin-etf-added-to-dtcc-website"><span class="s2">Litecoin</span></a>, among others.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Over the past few months, firms have been looking to get the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345970/sec-delays-etf-filings-for-dogecoin-xrp-and-others-as-agency-awaits-paul-atkins-confirmation">SEC's sign-off</a> for several different types of crypto ETFs ranging from ones tracking SOL and XRP to DOGE and now Pengu.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Under the previous administration, the SEC approved the listing of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">spot Bitcoin ETFs</span></a> in January 2024 and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">spot Ethereum ETFs</span></a> in July. However, the agency has signaled a more friendly approach to the industry, such as dropping enforcement actions against major crypto industry players and creating a crypto task force to work out how to regulate the industry.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>