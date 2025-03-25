TRN Labs Unveils TRN Odyssey Program to Empower Web3 Game Developers

TRN Labs, a leading force in the development and expansion of The Root Network, dedicated to building a decentralized, user-owned digital landscape is proud to announce the launch of TRN Odyssey, a visionary initiative with a grants pool dedicated to supporting game developers building on The Root Network (TRN). This program reflects TRN Labs' commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Empowering Developers with Tailored Funding Opportunities

TRN Odyssey is structured to accommodate a diverse range of gaming projects through two distinct funding tracks:

ROOT Ignite : Targeted at small to mid-scale projects, offering grants ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. This track is ideal for teams in the idea or concept stage, with a strong emphasis on community engagement.





ROOT Nexus : Designed for AAA-level and active gaming infrastructure projects, providing grants of up to $1,000,000. Applicants for this track should have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or beyond, with evaluations based on community engagement, product quality, and a comprehensive Web3 go-to-market strategy.





On Track to Support Developer Success

TRN Labs is designed to empower developers to achieve remarkable success:

Innovative Projects : Developers can leverage TRN’s robust infrastructure to create groundbreaking gaming experiences that push the boundaries of Web3 technology.

Global Reach : Projects supported by TRN Labs will be set to reach international audiences, showcasing the scalability and appeal of TRN-based developments.





Supporting the Future of Web3 Gaming

TRN Odyssey represents the first cohort of a larger ecosystem expansion fund, which is allocated to support innovative projects. This initiative aims to catalyze the development of immersive gaming experiences on The Root Network, fostering a vibrant community of creators, explorers, and innovators.

TRN Labs welcomes talents to make their ideas shine by applying here.

About TRN Labs

TRN Labs is a leading force in the development and expansion of The Root Network, dedicated to building a decentralized, user-owned digital landscape. By providing robust infrastructure and support, TRN Labs empowers developers to create immersive, interoperable experiences that redefine the boundaries of the metaverse.

