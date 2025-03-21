<p>Coinbase is looking to buy Deribit and the talks have reached an advanced stage, according to Bloomberg.</p>\r\n<p class="media-ui-Paragraph_text-SqIsdNjh0t0-" data-component="paragraph">"The companies have notified regulators in Dubai about the discussions as Deribit holds a license there, which would be taken over by any acquirer," <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-21/coinbase-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-derivatives-venue-deribit-coin">Bloomberg said</a>, citing anonymous sources. "Deribit is the world’s largest trading platform for bitcoin and ether options, while Coinbase is the biggest U.S.-based crypto exchange, according to data platform Kaiko."</p>\r\n<p data-component="paragraph">Coinbase told The Block it doesn't comment on rumors or speculation. "We have a bold mission to increase economic freedom in the world, and are constantly exploring opportunities around the world to build, buy, partner and invest to accelerate our roadmap," according to a spokesperson.</p>\r\n<p data-component="paragraph">In January, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/334607/crypto-derivatives-giant-deribit-attracts-buyers-for-potential-acquisition-report">Deribit obtained</a> a financial adviser to "review opportunities" after attracting attention from possible acquirers, Bloomberg reported, again citing people familiar with the matter. While it was also reported Kraken might be interested in buying Deribit, the exchange did not have conversations about a potential acquisition, according to a person familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p data-component="paragraph">Bloomberg's report went on to say that it isn't "clear whether Coinbase has reached any final agreement with Deribit," which the news outlet "reported in January could be valued" between $4 billion and $5 billion."</p>\r\n<p data-component="paragraph"><em>Updated with request for comment from Coinbase and reports Kraken was a possible buyer.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>