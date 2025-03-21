<p><i>Episode 510 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro, and Coinbase Director of Product Michael Rihani</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Michael Rihani is the director of products at Coinbase and one of the chief architects behind Coinbase's new bitcoin-backed loan product for everyday consumers.

In this episode, Rihani explains how Coinbase's new loan product is designed to make DeFi feel 'magical,' and how this fits into Coinbase's broader strategy of bringing the power of blockchain technology to a global audience.

OUTLINE href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=57s" target="" rel="noopener">00:57</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor Shoutouts<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=191s" target="" rel="noopener">03:11</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Coinbase's New Loan Product<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=470s" target="" rel="noopener">07:50</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The "DeFi Mullet"<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=561s" target="" rel="noopener">09:21</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Morpho Integration<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=712s" target="" rel="noopener">11:52</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> CeFi+DeFi Synergy<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=1020s" target="" rel="noopener">17:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Coinbase's Product Roadmap<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=1260s" target="" rel="noopener">21:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Making DeFi "Magical"<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=1392s" target="" rel="noopener">23:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> DeFi Adoption Roadblocks<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdkeXhrxrf8&amp;t=1554s" target="" rel="noopener">25:54</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The Future of DeFi Lending </span></p>\r\n<p><strong>GUEST LINKS<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto">Michael Rihani on X: </span><span Michael Rihani on X: https://www.x.com/MichaelRihani
Coinbase's crypto-backed loans: https://www.coinbase.com/loans 