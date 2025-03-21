<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MegaETH has officially rolled out its public <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344385/megaeth-set-to-deploy-public-testnet-this-week">testnet</a>, a crucial step ahead of the closely-watched and controversial Ethereum scaling solution. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The protocol reportedly can handle 20,000 transactions per second and boasts 10 millisecond blocktimes, By comparison Solana has a theoretical TPS of 65,000 and an average real throughput of about 1,500, according to CoinGecko. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MegaETH’s developers take an opinionated stance on scaling that runs counter to the “rollup-centric roadmap” that scales Ethereum through Layer 2s. Instead, MegaETH is looking to become a singular, high-throughput solution.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Like traditional Optimistic and ZK-rollups, MegaETH offloads transaction execution from the Ethereum base layer while relying on it for security. However, alternative data availability solutions like EigenDA and specialized sequencers are used to achieve parallel transaction processing. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The project aims to scale eventually to 100,000 TPS and sub-millisecond latency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In June 2024, MegaETH </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302271/vitalik-buterin-megaeth-funding-token-valuation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> $20 million in seed funding at a "nine-figure" valuation from notable investors, including Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin. The team also raised an additional </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/330804/megaeth-funding-cobie-echo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$10 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the fundraising platform Echo and $13 million worth of ETH by selling NFTs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Several blockchain applications have already spun up instances on the MegaETH testnet, including trading platforms GTE and Infinex. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>