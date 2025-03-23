<p data-pm-slice="1 1 []">Fidelity Investments is looking to launch an Ethereum-based blockchain share class called 'OnChain' for its Treasury money market fund, according to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/917286/000113322825002995/ftdf-efp15119_485apos.htm#useof">recent regulatory filing</a> with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).</p>\r\n<p>The asset management giant, which oversees approximately $5.9 trillion, will issue shares of its Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYHXX) that are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. The OnChain share class is designed to provide investors transparency and verifiable tracking of share transactions, although Fidelity will maintain traditional book-entry records as the official ownership ledger.</p>\r\n<p>"The transfer agent maintains the official record of share ownership of the OnChain class in book-entry form. Ownership of the OnChain class will also be digitized on a public blockchain," the filing states. "Although the secondary blockchain record will not represent the official record, Fidelity’s transfer agent will reconcile blockchain transactions daily."</p>\r\n<p>The fund itself primarily invests in cash and U.S. Treasury securities, aligning with standard money market fund regulations, aiming for income generation consistent with capital preservation and liquidity. However, the filing explicitly clarifies that the underlying Treasuries will not be directly tokenized; instead, blockchain technology is strictly applied at the share-recording level.</p>\r\n<p>"Fidelity Investments has long been an innovator and adopter of new technologies that improve customer experiences and outcomes," said Cynthia Lo Bessette, head of Fidelity digital asset management, in a statement. "Aligned with this heritage, we see promise in tokenization and its ability to be transformative to the financial services industry by driving transactional efficiencies with access, and allocation, of capital across markets."</p>\r\n<p>This initiative places Fidelity alongside other major asset managers, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, in the rapidly expanding market of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). According to <a href="https://app.rwa.xyz/treasuries">rwa.xyz data</a>, the overall market for tokenized U.S. Treasuries is now valued at approximately $4.77 billion, with Ethereum boasting $3.3 billion worth of tokenized Treasuries alone.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s tokenized T-bill fund, BUIDL <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346237/blackrocks-buidl-first-to-cross-1-billion-mark-making-it-the-largest-tokenized-fund-tracking-onchain-treasuries">currently leads the sector</a> with roughly $1.5 billion in assets. Franklin Templeton, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340432/franklin-templeton-extends-fobxx-fund-to-solana">recently expanded its FOBXX fund to Solana</a>, has gathered around $689 million in assets.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s blockchain-integrated fund shares are set to become effective on May 30 pending regulatory approval, underline a growing institutional appetite for integrating blockchain technology into traditional financial products.</p>\r\n<p>A statutory trust called "Fidelity Solana Fund" was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347624/csc-registers-fidelity-solana-fund-statutory-trust-in-possible-step-towards-etf-filing">recently registered in Delaware</a>, hinting that the asset manager may also be looking to create a Solana-based exchange-traded product. </p>\r\n<p><em>Edited Mar. 24 at 1:16 pm to clarify that Fidelity plans to launch the fund in the future. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>