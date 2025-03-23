<p>President Trump made a rare direct reference to the Official Trump memecoin with a Truth Social post on Sunday, driving trading volume and sending the token's price rocketing upward, though it swiftly retreated in the hours following the post. </p>\r\n<p>Trump called the token "SO COOL" and "The Greatest of them all" with a post on Truth Social on Sunday morning, a rare direct reference to the token by the sitting President. "I don't know much about it other than I launched it," Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336242/donald-trump-says-i-dont-know-much-about-the-trump-memecoin">told reporters in January</a>. "I heard it was very successful. I haven't checked."</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_347642"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1232px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-347642 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-23-at-1.56.42 PM.png" alt="President Trump's Truth Social post from Mar 23, 2025 at 11:33 AM reads &quot;I LOVE $TRUMP — SO COOL!!! The Greatest of them all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot;" width="1222" height="394" /><p class="wp-caption-text">President Trump's Truth Social post promoting his memecoin.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Following the post, the Official Trump token rose in price from $10.91 to about $12.11, an increase of about 11%, before retreating to its current value around $11.46 at time of publishing, for a total gain of around 5%, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/335603/official-trump-trump-usd">The Block's Official Trump Price Page</a>. The gain represents around $100 million in market capitalization. </p>\r\n<p>The post sent trading volumes spiking to the highest levels since early March, according to <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/9d9mb8kooFfaD3SctgZtkxQypkshx6ezhbKio89ixyy2?token_address=6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN">GeckoTerminal data</a>, as traders rushed to capitalize on the promotion. </p>\r\n<p>The launch of Trump's memecoin in January, along with the less-successful <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343768/congressman-introduces-bill-to-stop-politicians-from-issuing-memecoins-following-trump-and-melania-launches">Melania Meme token</a> styled after his wife, was controversial, leading one Democratic lawmaker to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343768/congressman-introduces-bill-to-stop-politicians-from-issuing-memecoins-following-trump-and-melania-launches">introduce a bill</a> that would block the president, members of Congress and other senior officials, as well as their spouses and children, from issuing or sponsoring securities and cryptocurrencies like memecoins. The Melania Meme token is down about 4.8% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block's data. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>