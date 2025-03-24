Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone

DUBAI, UAE — March 24, 2025 — Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet, has surpassed 200 million total downloads, marking a game-changing milestone in the industry. Trust Wallet stands as the most widely used non-custodial wallet globally for onchain users, cementing its role as a key gateway to Web3.

Since its launch in 2017, Trust Wallet has played a pivotal role in onboarding millions into crypto. Initially introduced as an Ethereum wallet, it has evolved into a chain-agnostic, multi-chain Web3 hub, now supporting over 10 millions assets across 100+ blockchains, along with a suite of features that empower users to navigate their entire Web3 journey—from buying their first cryptocurrency to swapping, staking, exploring the decentralized web, and beyond.

Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, commented on the achievement:

"Reaching 200 million downloads is a real testament to the trust from the users. In a rapidly evolving industry, our mission has remained the same: empower people with freedom to own and access opportunities. We’re proud of this milestone, but even more humbled and excited about the future as we have many things on the roadmap for our global community. We got to work harder."

Trust Wallet has carved out a significant space for itself in the competitive landscape of cryptocurrency wallets. This success can be attributed to a combination of core principles that focus on user experience, community, trust and security.

What’s Fuelling Trust Wallet’s Growth?

With millions of users worldwide and a fast-growing community, Trust Wallet continues to expand its reach through compelling features, product innovations, and user-centric initiatives. Its recent growth and success points to a relentless focus on usability, innovation, and security. The wallet strikes a balance between onboarding new users and offering advanced tools for experienced users.

Examples of Trust Wallet’s innovations include:

Enhanced user experience (UX): A streamlined interface designed for both newcomers and pros.

MEV Protection: Built-in safeguards to protect users from front-running attacks on crypto swaps. This also helps ensure fair swap pricing.

Support for 100+ blockchains: From Solana, Ethereum, BSC, and Base to Tron and beyond, Trust Wallet provides access to the most active ecosystems in Web3.

Industry-leading security features: A non-custodial approach that gives users full control of their digital assets—no middlemen, no compromises.

Building a Future-Proof Web3: Trust Wallet’s Vision and Beyond

As the on-chain economy evolves and AI-driven innovations take shape, Trust Wallet is focused on bridging the gap between Web2 simplicity and Web3 autonomy. The goal is to make decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital ownership more intuitive, secure, and accessible for millions of users.

Web3 isn’t just about holding assets—it’s about seamless, intelligent, and secure interactions across decentralized applications (dApps), finance, gaming, and beyond. Trust Wallet continues to expand its capabilities to give users the tools and insights needed to navigate the decentralized world with confidence.

Key Focus Areas for 2025:

Expanding Key Partnerships: Trust Wallet is working with blockchain ecosystems, dApps, and service providers to improve cross-chain capabilities, DeFi access, NFT utilities, and real-world asset tokenization.

AI-Powered Enhancements: AI-driven insights and automation will help users make safer, smarter crypto decisions. Features like personalized security alerts, intelligent transaction analysis, and adaptive user experiences will simplify Web3 interactions.

Strengthening Security & Compliance While Preserving Self-Custody: With a focus on true ownership and decentralization, Trust Wallet is enhancing security infrastructure, refining compliance where necessary, and ensuring that users maintain full control of their assets without intermediaries.

By improving usability, security, and intelligence, Trust Wallet is ensuring that more people can explore and benefit from the decentralized economy with confidence.





About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

