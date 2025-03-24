<p><em>The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter">The Daily</a>, which comes out on weekday afternoons.</em></p>\r\n<p>I hope you had a good weekend, folks. While some <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347689/decisive-shift-in-sentiment-breaks-5-week-outflow-streak-global-crypto-funds-coinshares">analysts</a> suggest there has been a "decisive shift" in crypto sentiment in recent days, thanks to improving macro conditions, others warn Trump's unpredictability is still a risk and sudden strategy shifts could quickly pour cold water on any rekindling market.</p>\r\n<p>In today's newsletter, crypto prices gain as Trump tariff concerns ease, Strategy's holdings surpass half a million bitcoin, Berachain rolls out "proof-of-liquidity" and more.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Wall Street created Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Now crypto is going after equities like Tesla and Nvidia, RT Watson writes in The Block's latest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347537/wall-street-created-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-now-crypto-is-going-after-equities-like-tesla-and-nvidia">feature</a> story.</p>\r\n<p>Let's get started.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin gains as Trump tariff concerns ease (for now)</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347666/bitcoin-gains-above-87000-alongside-xrp-sol-as-trump-tariff-concerns-ease">rose back above $88,000</a> on Monday, compounding weekend gains alongside the broader cryptocurrency market as reports of the White House taking a more moderate approach toward tariffs provided some relief for investors.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>"The crypto markets are surging as investors respond positively to Trump's more cooperative stance on tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, alongside the Fed's focus on long-term inflation trends," Kronos Research CIO Vincent Liu said.</li>\r\n\t<li>Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have experienced increased volatility and substantial declines in recent weeks following President Trump's stringent tariff measures on both allies and foes — injecting uncertainty into the market and tying crypto closer to equities.</li>\r\n\t<li>The White House is now seeking a more "targeted" approach rather than a broad one in rolling out Trump's reciprocal tariffs, potentially giving investors a break from tariff worries, Bloomberg reported, citing Trump's aides.</li>\r\n\t<li>However, despite some strong economic data, Trump's tariffs may continue to cause volatility in both stocks and crypto, BTC Markets Crypto Analyst Rachael Lucas warned.</li>\r\n\t<li>"Markets generally don't like uncertainty, and with the potential for unpredictable outcomes, we're likely to see some choppiness as traders adjust their positions," Lucas said.</li>\r\n\t<li>Meanwhile, bitcoin is still currently on track for its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347718/bitcoin-q1-2020-q2-rebound">worst Q1</a> since 2020, though analysts predict a rebound in Q2.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Strategy's holdings surpass 500,000 BTC</h2>\r\n<p>Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced it had purchased another 6,911 BTC for $584.1 million between March 17 and March 23 to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347684/michael-saylor-strategy-500000-btc">surpass half a million bitcoin in total holdings</a>.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The latest acquisitions were made using proceeds from the sale of its class A common stock, MSTR, and perpetual strike preferred stock, STRK.</li>\r\n\t<li>The company now holds 506,137 BTC, valued at over $44 billion, bought at an average price of $66,608 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $33.7 billion, according to the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor.</li>\r\n\t<li>To put that in perspective, Strategy holds around 2.4% of bitcoin's total 21 million supply.</li>\r\n\t<li>Meanwhile, Japanese investment firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347652/metaplanet-adds-12-6m-worth-of-bitcoin-after-appointing-eric-trump-to-advisory-board">Metaplanet bought another $12.6 million worth of bitcoin</a> following its appointment of Eric Trump to its advisory board last week.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Berachain rolls out 'proof-of-liquidity'</h2>\r\n<p>EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347659/berachain-proof-of-liquidity">Berachain has launched its "proof-of-liquidity" system</a> — a move that kicks off the first phase of its onchain governance.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Berachain uses two native tokens: Bera, the gas token for transaction fees and staking, and BGT, a non-transferable soulbound token earned through liquidity provision for governance and rewards.</li>\r\n\t<li>The PoL system aims to decentralize the supply of BGT, starting with certain DeFi liquidity pools.</li>\r\n\t<li>Instead of locking tokens in a vacuum, like in traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, Berachain encourages users to stake assets in pools to earn BGT, which validators rely on to increase their influence in consensus, linking network security to ecosystem liquidity.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Crypto Visa card startup Rain raises $24.5M</h2>\r\n<p>Crypto Visa card startup <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347725/crypto-visa-card-startup-rain-raises-24-5-million-from-norwest-galaxy-and-coinbase-ventures">Rain has raised $24.5 million</a>, led by Norwest Venture Partners, to expand its stablecoin payment services.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Ventures and Lightspeed also participated in the funding round, among others.</li>\r\n\t<li>"As stablecoin adoption continues to grow — powering diverse use cases such as cross-border payments, remittances and dollar-based savings — so too does the demand for frictionless spending of stablecoins in everyday transactions," the company said.</li>\r\n\t<li>"Powered by our Visa Principal Membership and our unique blockchain infrastructure, we're accelerating the global rollout of stablecoin-enabled card issuance, unlocking faster, more efficient payments," Rain added.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>dYdX allocates 25% of net protocol fees to first token buyback program</h2>\r\n<p>Decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX has begun deploying 25% of its net monthly protocol fees to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347743/dydx-buyback-program-token-price">token buyback program</a>, staking the assets to contribute to network security via its Treasury SubDAO.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Ongoing community discussions could increase the buyback allocation to 100% of protocol fees over time, increasing the Treasury SubDAO's budget and reducing the circulating token supply.</li>\r\n\t<li>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248448/dydx-dydx-usd">DYDX</a> token surged over 8% following the announcement to around $0.72, reaching a $547 million fully diluted valuation.</li>
</ul>
<h2>In the next 24 hours</h2>
<ul>
	<li>It's quiet on the economic calendar front.</li>
	<li>U.S. FOMC members Adriana Kugler and John Williams are scheduled to speak at 8:40 a.m. ET and 9:05 a.m. ET, respectively, on Tuesday.</li>
	<li>Venom and EigenLayer are set for token unlocks.</li>
</ul> 