<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Circle will officially launch USDC in Japan on Wednesday on SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under financial conglomerate SBI Group, as the stablecoin issuer seeks to expand in the country.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Circle </span><a href="https://www.circle.com/pressroom/circle-strengthens-commitment-to-japan-with-new-investment-and-expanded-usdc-access"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that USDC will first be listed on March 26 through Circle Japan KK on the SBI VC Trade exchange. It also plans to launch USDC on other local exchanges, including Binance Japan, bitbank and bitFlyer.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The upcoming USDC listing comes after SBI VC Trade </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344406/japans-sbi-vc-trade-completes-regulatory-registration-to-process-usdc-transactions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">gained regulatory approval</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to process USDC transactions earlier this month.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Circle disclosed that it has formed a joint venture with SBI Holdings after it signed an </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264708/circle-seeks-to-expand-usdc-presence-in-japan-with-sbi-holdings"><span style="font-weight: 400;">agreement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with SBI in 2023 aimed at a "comprehensive business alliance."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Circle becomes the first and only stablecoin to be approved for use in Japanese markets," Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, said in a </span><a href="https://x.com/jerallaire/status/1904303244240896418"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. "We have spent 2+ years engaging with Japan's regulators, major industry players, strategic partners, banking partners and others to enable USDC for the Japanese market, which unlocks tremendous opportunities not just in trading digital assets, but more broadly in payments, cross border finance and commerce, FX and more."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/150032/japan-passes-stablecoin-bill-ensuring-redemption-at-face-value-bloomberg-says"><span style="font-weight: 400;">revised its stablecoin-related regulations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in June 2023 that required service providers to complete registration under the Funds Settlement Act and the Banking Act to operate the circulation of stablecoins, according to a previous SBI </span><a href="https://www.sbivc.co.jp/newsview/9ne-b0_5yo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>