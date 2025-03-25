<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw their seventh straight day of net inflows on Monday, after weeks of significant outflows throughout February and early March. This is the longest consecutive inflow streak since Jan. 24.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"That’s a strong signal," said BTC Markets Crypto Analyst Rachael Lucas. "It suggests a shift in sentiment, with institutions backing bitcoin in a way we haven’t seen recently."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, the bitcoin ETFs reported $84.17 million in total daily net inflows, according to SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a>. Fidelity's FBTC led with $82.85 million, followed by Bitwise's BITB, which saw $19.23 million in net inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, reported $18 million in net inflows, while VanEck's HODL saw $5 million flow into the fund. Part of Monday's net inflows were negated by outflows from Ark and 21Shares' ARKB, totaling $41 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The seven-day net inflow streak drew in a total of $860.6 million, raising the cumulative total net inflow of spot bitcoin funds to $36.13 billion.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Signs of optimism</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BTC Markets' Lucas said the positive flows bitcoin ETFs are witnessing are not a coincidence. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"There's a sense that macro conditions are improving, especially with the Fed shifting from quantitative tightening to easing," Lucas said. "Trump's comments calling for rate cuts have added fuel to that optimism. A more relaxed stance from the SEC, paired with XRP's legal win, is likely helping to calm any regulatory concerns."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the crypto analyst said, the market is pricing in a "bit of hope" at the moment. The price of bitcoin crossed beyond the $88,000 mark earlier today before settling back around $86,590, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"But don’t get ahead of yourself, seven days isn’t enough to call it a trend," Lucas added. "It’s more like a spark, not a full-on fire just yet."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Any potential disruptions, including tariff noise or inflation spikes, could easily trigger shifts in market sentiment, the analyst said.</span></p>\r\n<p>Enmanuel Cardozo, market analyst at Brickken, also told The Block that the seven-day inflows is a sign the market is "warming up."</p>\r\n<p>"Another key signal is global liquidity climbing roughly to 8% this year, creating a favorable environment for Bitcoin," Cardozo said. "It's a mix of market momentum from a macro perspective, and Bitcoin's maturing role as a key asset in investor's portfolios that is creating these positive net inflows."</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot ether ETFs, on the other hand, logged zero flows on Monday. Unlike bitcoin ETFs, ether funds had experienced a 13-day negative flow streak that ended on Friday, resulting in over $400 million leaving the funds. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This suggests uneven confidence in the space," Lucas said. "Investors need to consider the bigger picture and not just chase the headline winners."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>