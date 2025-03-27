Justin Sun: TRON Meme Season 2.0 Embodies the Community-Driven Spirit of Web3

Singapore, 25 March, 2025 - HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, has once again drawn market-wide attention following the launch of TRON Meme Season 2.0, sparked by a viral tweet from Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Global Advisor to HTX. The announcement has fueled renewed interest in TRON-based meme tokens, reaffirming TRON’s position as a hub for innovation and high-performance infrastructure.

To further engage the community, HTX and SunPump co-hosted an X Spaces session titled “TRON Ecosystem Evolution: Meme Coins Surge! Is SunPump Primed for a Spectacular Ascent?”. The session featured Justin Sun’s broader vision for the TRON meme economy and included participation from notable ecosystem players such as TokenPocket, SunDog, SunCat, $PUSS, and Cyber Dog, and community thought leader Trav.

Why TRON Is Positioned for Meme Coin Momentum

The rise of meme coins in the TRON ecosystem reflects the platform’s technical strengths and community-driven growth. Justin Sun emphasized that liquidity, seamless infrastructure, and a frictionless user experience make TRON a natural launchpad for viral Web3 assets.

The TRON network currently hosts over $64 billion in USDT, a record high that directly benefits token trading pairs and meme coin liquidity. In addition, TRON’s newly introduced zero-gas model allows users to cover network fees using USDT, with 90% of costs subsidized, resulting in fees of less than 1 USDT per transaction—greatly enhancing accessibility and usability.

The initiative is further supported by strong exchange partnerships. Major centralized exchanges including HTX, Poloniex, Kraken, Gate.io, KuCoin, and MEXC have committed to supporting TRON-based meme coin listings and trading, boosting exposure and liquidity across global markets.

The Community as a Catalyst

During the X Spaces event, Sun underlined the importance of community in shaping the meme coin movement, “It’s important to adopt the community values and see what people want. We need to follow where the traffic goes and what the community is interested in the most.”

He added, “We have learnt a lot from previous cases and the mistakes. We will do it way better than what we have done before. 2.0 also represents the resilience of the team and the community. It shows a spirit that we will always do it.”

Looking Ahead: AI Infrastructure and a Potential TRX ETF

TRON Meme Season 2.0 marks one of the major highlights of Q1 2025, following the successful launch of USDD 2.0, which has now reached a market cap of nearly $300 million.

In Q2, HTX and TRON DAO will continue to prioritize the growth of meme assets, while also introducing AI-driven infrastructure tools. Sun shared that an AI infrastructure layer is expected to go live in the coming months, which he described as “one of our top products.”

Additionally, with regulatory sentiment in the U.S. becoming more constructive, Sun hinted that a TRX ETF listing may be possible within this year.



Meanwhile, HTX continues its growth trajectory, recently ranking among the Top 5 CEXs globally by user funds, as reported by DefiLlama. Sun remarked, “HTX is growing to be a more and more competitive exchange. We’re making sure that people can trade safely on HTX.”

