<p>KULR Technology Group has acquired another 58.3 BTC for approximately $5 million at an average price of $88,824 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, according to an <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1662684/000110465925027569/tm2510138d1_8k.htm">8-K filing</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>The company now holds a total of 668.3 BTC, worth $59 million at current prices, acquired at an average price of $97,305 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $65 million, <a href="https://x.com/michaelmokulr/status/1904511544177885190">according to</a> KULR CEO Michael Mo.</p>\r\n<p>These latest acquisitions align with KULR’s bitcoin treasury strategy announced on Dec. 4, 2024, committing up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in bitcoin, the firm said in a <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/03/25/3048733/0/en/KULR-Expands-Bitcoin-Holdings-to-668-BTC-Reports-181-1-BTC-Yield.html">statement</a>.</p>\r\n<p>KULR specializes in thermal management solutions designed to improve the safety and efficiency of energy storage systems, especially for lithium-ion batteries. It is also among an increasing number of firms looking to emulate Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy) bitcoin acquisition playbook, alongside <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338786/semler-scientific-3192-bitcoin">Semler Scientific</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/337347/japans-metaplanet-plans-to-raise-745-million-via-stock-warrants-to-buy-more-bitcoin">Metaplanet</a> and Japanese game maker <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339867/japanese-game-maker-gumi-announces-6-6-million-bitcoin-purchase">Gumi</a>, among others.</p>\r\n<p>Like those firms, KULR uses a key performance indicator known as BTC Yield to assess the effectiveness of its bitcoin acquisition strategy in driving shareholder value. BTC Yield represents the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between KULR’s bitcoin holdings and its assumed diluted shares outstanding. Year-to-date, KULR said it has achieved a BTC Yield of 181.1%, leveraging a combination of surplus cash and its at-the-market equity program to fund purchases.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">KULR's stock is currently up 2.1% in early trading on Tuesday, </span><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/AMEX-KULR/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> TradingView, having gained more than 618% over the past year but lost 55% year-to-date.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_348012"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1240px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-348012" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-25-at-14.49.08.png" alt="KULR/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1230" height="554" /><p class="wp-caption-text">KULR/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/AMEX-KULR/">TradingView</a>.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Strategy surpasses 500,000 BTC</h2>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, on Monday, bitcoin corporate treasury leader Strategy announced it had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347684/michael-saylor-strategy-500000-btc">surpassed 500,000 BTC</a> in total holdings following the purchase of another 6,911 BTC for approximately $584.1 million in cash at an average price of $84,529 per bitcoin between March 17 and March 23.</p>\r\n<p>The latest acquisitions were made using proceeds from the sale of its class A common stock, MSTR, and perpetual strike preferred stock, STRK.</p>\r\n<p>The company now holds a total of 506,137 BTC — worth over $44 billion. Strategy's total holdings were bought at an average price of $66,608 per bitcoin, a total cost of around $33.7 billion, including fees and expenses, <a href="https://x.com/saylor/status/1904142379646415203">according to</a> the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor. To put that in perspective, Strategy holds around 2.4% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>