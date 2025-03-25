<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Several million dollars worth of tokens have been drained from DeFi protocol Abracadabra/Spell's “cauldrons” following a targeted hack, according to security firm Pecksheild. A vulnerability in the protocol’s smart contracts allowed the attacker to drain approximately 6,262 ETH, valued at around $13 million, from the liquidity pools.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Abracadabra/Spell's cauldrons are smart contracts that use decentralized exchange GMX liquidity pools for onchain lending and borrowing. The exploit seemingly involved manipulating the liquidation process in the integration of Abracadabra’s cauldrons on GMX V2’s GM pools. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“When performing the liquidation, the attacker actually LIQUIDATED himself within a FLASHLOAN state (P4) - where the borrower (who got liquidaited) has actually no collateral,” crypto researcher Weilin (William) Li </span><a href="https://x.com/hklst4r/status/1904541046643495240"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X in an initial look at the situation. A flash loan is a DeFi-native trading strategy where a user takes out an uncollateralized loan and repays it within the same block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Li added that the attacker used a seven-step process to borrow and liquidate a loan of Abracadabra’s algorithmic stablecoin Magic Internet Money. “And the attacker's profit comes from the liquidation incentives (because at the end of the function cook, the attacker's eoa needs to be solvent),” he said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMX V2 uses a two-step trading process where orders are created and fulfilled by “keepers” to prevent front-running. This window between order creation and fulfillment may have exposed a surface for the attacker to interfere, though a GMX developer noted that GMX’s core contracts were unaffected.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“To clarify, GMX contracts are not affected,” @Jonas_ALA said on X. “It relates to Spell's cauldrons based on GMX V2's GM pools. The contributors are currently looking into the cause, and I'd like to apologise wholeheartedly to anybody negatively affected. This is very unfortunate.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The stolen funds have since been bridged from Arbitrum to Ethereum.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January 2024, Abracadabra’s MIM stablecoin was manipulated leading to nearly $6.5 million worth of losses. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>