<p>Long with its eye on expanding its mobile ecosystem, Solana has gained a potentially significant ally and advisor with deep knowledge of the world of social media app development.</p>\r\n<p>On Tuesday, Nikita Bier <a href="https://x.com/nikitabier/status/1904595238871572965">took to social media platform</a> X to announce he has joined Solana as an advisor. "Solana has the fundamental building blocks for something to break out on mobile and certainly many apps are making headway," said Bier.</p>\r\n<p>Bier is famous for founding the popular social media app tbh, acquired by Facebook in 2017. After the company, now known as Meta, <a href="https://www.engadget.com/2018-07-02-facebook-shuts-down-tbh-hello-moves.html">discontinued the app</a>, Bier relaunched a similar app under the name Gas, which Discord acquired in 2023, <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/17/discord-acquires-gas-a-compliments-based-social-media-app-for-teens/">according to TechCrunch</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I'm joining Solana as </span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">an advisor to help select companies launch and grow their apps," Bier said Tuesday. "For a couple years I've been discussing with Raj Gokal and [Solana Labs co-founder]</span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> ways to get more involved. The ecosystem has now matured to a point where Solana apps can now top the charts."</span></p>\r\n<p>Solana's designs on expanding its ecosystem through the deployment of mobile devices and apps have a history. Last September, <span data-v-cb736f2c="">Solana </span>Mobile, a blockchain developer and Solana Labs subsidiary, revealed its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/317154/solana-seeker-saga-crypto-mobile-phone-successor-140000-presales">second crypto smartphone</a> called "Solana Seeker." Then this February, the popular Solana-based memecoin platform Pump.fun <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340980/solana-memecoin-launchpad-pump-fun-launches-mobile-app">launched on mobile</a>. </p>\r\n<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">"The past year has been a watershed moment for consumer, mobile, and retail crypto," Solana co-founder Raj Gokal said in a separate <a href="https://x.com/rajgokal/status/1904599574183842226" target="_blank" rel="noopener">post on X</a>. "Excited to work with Nikita Bier to accelerate all three to converge."</span></p>\r\n<p>Bier is also listed as a <a href="https://lsvp.com/team-member/nikita-bier/">product growth partner</a> at Lightspeed Ventures, a prolific VC investor in the crypto and blockchain space that has invested in Solana.</p>\r\n<p>"Before tbh and Gas, Nikita launched a number of viral products including Politify—a presidential policy analysis tool—while a student at UC Berkeley. He has been developing consumer-facing websites since his childhood," according to his Lightspeed bio page.</p>