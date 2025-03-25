<p>Ahead of his Senate hearing on Thursday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman nominee Paul Atkins disclosed that he owns shares in three crypto-related companies, though he has no direct cryptocurrency holdings, <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2025/03/25/paul-atkins-sec-nominee-securitize-anchorage-off-the-chain-capital-6-million-ethics-disclosure/">according to Fortune</a>. Atkins and his spouse have a combined net worth of at least $327 million, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-25/sec-chair-nominee-paul-atkins-spouse-worth-at-least-327-million">Bloomberg reports</a>.</p>\r\n<p>According to an ethics filing obtained by Fortune, Atkins held a board seat and owned up to $500,000 in call options in Securitize. He also held between $250,000 and $500,000 in equity at Anchorage Digital and had a stake of between $1 and $ million in Off the Chain Capital, according to reporting from Fortune on Wednesday. </p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">President Donald Trump tapped Atkins, a crypto supporter, <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/329505/president-elect-trump-crypto-friendly-paul-atkins-sec" target="_blank" rel="noopener">in December</a> to lead the SEC under his administration. Former Chairman Gary Gensler stepped down </span>on Jan. 20, and Acting Chair Mark Uyeda has since led the SEC.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">Former President George W. Bush previously appointed Atkins as an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008. He founded the consulting firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, whose clients included crypto exchanges and DeFi platforms. He also <a href="https://digitalchamber.org/board-advisors-sullivan-atkins/" data-v-cb736f2c="">joined</a> The Digital Chamber's board of advisers in 2020, but stepped down from that role after Trump's nomination.</p>\r\n<p><span class="s1" data-v-cb736f2c="">Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347827/sen-warren-presses-sec-nominee-paul-atkins-on-ftx-ties-trumps-crypto-conflicts">sent a 34-page letter</a> to Atkins ahead of his nomination, where she pressed him on ties to collapsed crypto exchange FTX and President Trump's possible conflicts of interests with his memecoin.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>