<p>Celo, originally a standalone Layer 1 blockchain, has become an Ethereum Layer 2 network.</p>
<p>The transition began on the mainnet earlier today when Celo Layer 1 block production was halted, and the network started migrating to Layer 2.</p>
<p>CLabs, the project's core developer, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239838/a16z-backed-clabs-submits-plan-for-celo-to-transition-into-ethereum-layer-2">first proposed</a> Celo's shift from Layer 1 to a Layer 2 chain in July 2023. The move aims to leverage Ethereum's security while preserving Celo's low-cost transactions and fast settlement times.</p>
<p>The goal was to align more closely with Ethereum, benefiting from its security and vast developer ecosystem while addressing challenges like scalability and interoperability that Celo faced as an independent chain.</p>
<p>The development of Celo's Layer 2 utilized the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290033/celo-developer-clabs-proposes-using-op-stack-to-launch-layer-2-chain">OP Stack</a>, a customizable toolkit from Optimism. This means that Celo now functions as an optimistic rollup.</p>
<p>With this migration, Celo has gained native Ethereum bridging, and its block times have been reduced from 5 seconds to 1 second.</p>
<p>Celo said its day-one partners include Aave, Fireblocks, Uniswap and Yellowcard, among others.</p>
<p>In the future, Celo's existing validators will act as decentralized sequencers, maintaining its one-block finality.</p>