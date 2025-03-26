<p>The supply of USD Coin stablecoin has crossed the $60 billion market cap threshold — a milestone that underscores its growing adoption.</p>\r\n<p>On Wednesday, the stablecoin’s supply hit an all-time high of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248353/usd-coin-usdc-usd">60.2 billion</a> — a 100% year-over-year increase from $30 billion in March 2024.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the total stablecoin market cap has also reached all-time highs, surpassing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347405/total-stablecoin-market-cap-surpasses-230-billion-amid-institutional-interest-and-trump-policies">$230 billion</a>.</p>\r\n<p>USDC is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. It is issued by Circle and backed by a consortium that includes Coinbase. USDC remains the second-largest stablecoin, trailing Tether’s USDT, whose market cap exceeds $144 billion at the time of writing. </p>\r\n<p>USDC's supply is distributed across multiple blockchains, with Ethereum hosting the majority over $36 billion, followed by Solana with a substantial $10 billion. Other blockchains include Base with $3.8 billion, Hyperliquid with $2.2 billion, Arbitrum with $1.8 billion, and Berachain with $1 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/usdc-supply-by-blockchain/embed" title="USDC Supply by Blockchain" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Throughout the year's first quarter, Circle has minted substantial amounts of USDC on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336506/solana-based-stablecoin-supply-hits-new-peak-surpassing-10-billion">Solana</a> blockchain, notably in several tranches of 250 million. By March 20, USDC issuance on Solana had surpassed $10 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Circle has also been making strides in expanding the stablecoin's reach and improving its infrastructure. This month, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347896/circle-to-launch-usdc-stablecoin-in-japan-through-sbi-vc-trade-other-local-exchanges-to-follow">announced</a> the official launch of USDC in Japan through a partnership with SBI VC Trade. The firm also revealed plans to upgrade bridged USDC on the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, Linea, to natively issued USDC, which is the industry's first bridged-to-native transition.</p>\r\n<p>Furthermore, it rolled out an upgraded version of its cross-chain transfer protocol (CCTP v2) on Avalanche, Base and Ethereum, with plans to extend support to Linea, Arbitrum and Solana soon. This upgrade reduces USDC transfer times between blockchains from minutes to seconds.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>