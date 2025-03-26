<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed legislation in both chambers to create an investment authority with the power to invest up to 5% of various pension funds in cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Representative Brenden Jones filed the State Investment Modernization Act, or "</span><a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2025/H506"><span style="font-weight: 400;">House Bill 506</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">," on Monday with the House, while a separate but similar act dubbed "</span><a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2025/S709"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senate Bill 709</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">" was submitted on Tuesday to the Senate.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both HB 506 and SB 709 seek to establish an "Investment Authority" that would be located within but independent from the control of the State Treasurer. The bills intend to authorize the investment body to manage investments for a wide range of funds, including several state retirement funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notably, the bills would allow the authority to allocate up to 5% of designated funds for investment in digital assets. Such digital assets include cryptocurrencies, stablecoins or non-fungible tokens. The bills also require that these crypto assets be "maintained with a secure custody solution" and that the authority must consider the risk and reward profile of the assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The introduction of the two new bills follows the </span><a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2025/H92"><span style="font-weight: 400;">House Bill 92</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (submitted on Feb. 10) and </span><a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2025/S327"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senate Bill 327</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (filed on March 18), both of which seek to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339896/north-carolina-lawmakers-propose-bill-to-allow-state-investments-in-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">authorize the State Treasurer to invest in bitcoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin has become an investment project among lawmakers in US states, especially after pro-crypto Trump took office in January. The world’s largest crypto gained 1.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $88,025 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>