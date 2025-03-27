<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new USDT0 stablecoin is expanding to the rest of Optimism’s Superchain, according to an announcement on Thursday. This follows a successful launch on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335144/tether-taps-krakens-ink-layer-2-for-the-first-deployment-of-its-cross-chain-usdt0-stablecoin">Kraken’s Ink layer 2</a>, a relatively new member of the Superchain ecosystem. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the stablecoin issuer’s announcement, USDT0 is now live on the OP Mainnet, with more launches planned for the near future. The move will allow USDT0 to tap “the Superchain’s growing distribution network.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Superchain is a network of networks — a group of Ethereum scaling solutions that all use the OP technical launchpad and share security, standards and incentives. It accounts for nearly half of all Ethereum L2 transactions today and has become the go-to solution for companies like crypto exchanges <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/308984/coinbases-base-blockchain-is-getting-a-custom-onchain-identity-tool">Coinbase</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336359/ink-ethereum-l2-kraken-optimism-permissionless-fault-proofs">Kraken</a>, onchain platforms like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339930/uniswap-labs-launches-unichain-ethereum-scaling-solution-in-mainnet">Uniswap</a> and Zora, as well as major corporations like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/334396/sonys-public-blockchain-platform-soneium-launches-on-mainnet">Sony</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“As Superchain interoperability rolls out, assets like USDT0 will tap into native Superchain interop, allowing for frictionless movement between OP Chains, with 1-block finality, zero slippage, and a unified security model,” the announcement reads. “This creates the ideal foundation for DeFi growth, where capital can move freely, applications can scale, and users can transact without barriers.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">USDT0 is an omnichain version of Tether’s USDT stablecoin designed for interblockchain compatibility. The asset is fully backed by USDT — the largest stablecoin by market capitalization — though not directly managed by Tether. USDT0 is managed by Everdawn Labs.</span></p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> Correct's headline and lead sentence, which connected USDT0 to Tether. </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>