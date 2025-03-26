<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. lawmakers are quickly gaining ground on bills to regulate digital assets with votes set to happen for stablecoin legislation and an updated version of an overall market structure bill coming soon.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">During The Digital Chamber DC Blockchain Summit on Wednesday, House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, R-Ark., alluded to a revised draft of a market structure bill coming imminently following work done last year in his committee. A bill like that has not been introduced yet.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The bill, called the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, nicknamed FIT 21, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span class="s2">passed</span></a> the House last year with 71 Democrats voting in support of the bill, including former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California. Now, Hill says he has taken in "technical assistance" and plans to publish a revised draft in "the next few weeks."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The market structure bill from last year would have granted more power and funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee crypto spot markets and "digital commodities," particularly bitcoin, and set parameters for the Securities and Exchange Commission.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Passing such a bill is viewed as being more challenging to get through than a bill to regulate stablecoins, given the complexity. When FIT21 was passed through the House, it was written from a position of legislating against former SEC Chair Gary Gensler and former President Joe Biden, which caused concessions to be made, which is now not necessary, The Digital Chamber President Cody Carbone previously told <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347534/no-longer-on-defense-digital-chamber-names-new-ceo-as-crypto-policy-shifts-under-trump"><span class="s3">The Block</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Stablecoin regulation</h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Meanwhile, work on a bill to regulate stablecoins is well underway as both the House and Senate work to figure out differences, marking a progressive change compared to previous years.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Senate Banking Committee voted earlier this month to advance the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins), <a href="https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394/cosponsors"><span class="s2">cosponsored</span></a> by members of both parties. The bill aims to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins, defining when issuers fall under state or federal oversight. However, some Democrats had argued it wasn't ready for "prime time" and tried to make <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346143/senate-banking-committee-votes-to-advance-stablecoin-bill-collecting-support-from-both-democrats-and-republicans"><span class="s2">changes</span></a> to the bill without success.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On the House side, Republicans, including Rep. Bryan Steil, released draft legislation in February to regulate stablecoins, called the STABLE Act.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Steil, who also spoke at the summit on Wednesday, said the Senate and House bills are "roughly call it 80% similar, " adding that they are looking to close that gap.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The full text of that bill will be introduced later on Wednesday and a markup in "the very near future," Steil said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We will then be in a position to move to a markup in the very near future in the House as these both then move forward," Steil said.</span></p>\r\n<p>There are some differences between the two versions, and Steil said he expected to have conversations around what a state pathway looks like and what role the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could have.</p>\r\n<p>"All of us, meaning the administration, the House and the Senate — all of us share a very unified goal of getting legislative text, ultimately all the way across the line," Steil said.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>Clarification: </b>March 26, 7:15 p.m. UTC to say Rep. Hill meant to say weeks when referencing when market structure legislation would be incoming</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>