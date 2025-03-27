<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dolomite, a decentralized lending protocol with close to $800 million in total value locked, is launching on Bitcoin. The move is being powered through an integration with Botanix Labs' Spiderchain. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a release on Thursday, Dolomite said the launch on Spiderchain will be "its flagship" chain. The system, founded in 2018, is already live on several Ethereum-compatible networks, including the Polygon zkEVM and Arbitrum Layer 2s, Berachain and the Polygon-based chain developed by OKX called X Layer. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Dolomite protocol is a DeFi platform that functions as both a money market and a decentralized exchange. It offers multiple trading features including lending and borrowing as well as margin and spot trading. Notably, Dolomite enables users to collateralize complex assets like GMX's yield-generating tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Our decision to expand to Bitcoin is about pushing the boundaries of where DeFi can go," Dolomite founder Corey Caplan said in a release. "Spiderchain represents a meaningful step forward in that mission. We’re excited to be among the first protocols building where long-term security and open access aren’t trade-offs but rather the foundation."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spiderchain is a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution designed to enhance Bitcoin's scalability and functionality by integrating Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. Its development team Botanix Labs launched its Aragon testnet in December as </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/329368/botanix-labs-launch-final-testnet-bitcoin-layer-2-spiderchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">a final step toward mainnet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> activation. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The network gets its name through its unique "decentralized network of successive multisigs," which apparently resemble a spider web. These networks are managed by entities known as Botanix Orchestrators, which deposit bitcoin collateral into multisigs to participate in the network's consensus mechanism.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unlike traditional sidechains that typically rely on a fixed federation or miners, Spiderchain generates a new multisig wallet for every Bitcoin block, with a randomized subset of orchestrators as key holders. It leverages Bitcoin blockhashes as a source of verifiable randomness to select orchestrators for block construction and multisig creation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Botanix Labs claims this architecture enables Spiderchain to transition Bitcoin from its native Unspent Transaction Output model to a bespoke account-based model similar to Ethereum's that can support smart contracts.</span></p>\r\n<p>In September, Trump-backed World Liberty Financial named Dolomite co-founder Caplan as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/314203/dolomite-co-founder-corey-caplan-takes-advisor-role-at-trump-backed-world-liberty-financial">head of technical strategy</a> for the project.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>