<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Blockchain Group announced its latest addition of 580 BTC to its bitcoin treasury, which marks its third and largest purchase since adopting a bitcoin accumulation strategy.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Blockchain Group's latest BTC acquisition represents a significant jump in amount from the first two purchases — 15 BTC and 25 BTC, respectively. The company <a href="https://live.euronext.com/fr/products/equities/company-news/2025-03-26-blockchain-group-confirms-acquisition-580-btc-around-473">said</a> in a Wednesday press release that this is a "major step" in its bitcoin treasury company strategy focused on increasing bitcoin per share.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company purchased its latest batch of bitcoin through its subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA, at around 81,550 euros ($87,874) per bitcoin. It acquired the latest batch of bitcoin with the proceeds of the convertible bond issuance announced on March 6.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the new addition, the company now owns 620 BTC in total, worth over $54.2 million at current market prices.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The stock price of the France-based tech consulting company has surged over 220% since it announced its bitcoin strategy on Nov. 5, 2024, Euronext </span><a href="https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/FR0011053636-ALXP"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> shows. Its stock closed up 3.54% on Wednesday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an </span><a href="https://x.com/AlexandreLaizet/status/1902705911635820659"><span style="font-weight: 400;">X post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on March 20, The Blockchain Group CEO Alexandre Laizet attributed the company's strong stock performance to "the power of focusing on Bitcoin accumulation."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Laizet also </span><a href="https://x.com/AlexandreLaizet/status/1905016986557415783"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday that the company is following the "example" set by Strategy's Michael Saylor, as well as Japan's Metaplanet.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Blockchain Group is currently the 28th largest corporate holder of bitcoin, with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347684/michael-saylor-strategy-500000-btc">Strategy</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347420/bitcoin-focused-metaplanet-appoints-eric-trump-to-advisory-board">Metaplanet</a> continuing to amass their pile of the cryptocurrency despite the decline from its peak in late-2024.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yesterday, video game retailer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348341/gamestop-follows-strategys-lead-with-bitcoin-acquisition-plan-1-3-billion-note-offering">GameStop announced</a> a proposed private offering of $1.3 billion of convertible senior notes to begin its bitcoin acquisition plan, which caused its stock price to jump 11% during regular trading hours.</span></p>