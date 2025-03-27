<p>Cosmos developers have been working to extend the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, a cornerstone of the Cosmos ecosystem, to Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>On Wednesday, Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Cosmos core contributor Interchain Labs, <a href="https://x.com/0xMagmar/status/1905022533658906820">said</a> the firm tested an IBC transaction from Cosmos Hub to Ethereum in what appears to be an effort to boost native interoperability of tokens between these two networks.</p>\r\n<p>The move is part of the upcoming Eureka upgrade for IBC by teams, including Interchain Labs, and is planned for release as part of IBC-go v10 this year.</p>\r\n<p>This upgrade builds on the developers' vision of making IBC a universal standard for blockchain communication, extending its reach beyond Cosmos to major networks like Ethereum and Solana. The first step would be connecting Ethereum to the Cosmos' central chain, Hub.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/307652/starkware-is-working-to-integrate-cosmos-ibc-protocol-into-starknet">IBC</a> is a standardized protocol that enables communication between independent blockchains, allowing them to transfer assets and data seamlessly. It does so using light clients and relayers.</p>\r\n<p>According to Cosmos developers, expanding IBC could potentially open new opportunities in decentralized finance and cross-chain applications.</p>\r\n<p>There are other development efforts to bring IBC to Ethereum through specific projects such as Picasso, Union, and Polymer.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>